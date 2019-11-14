Afghanistan vs India, Fifa World Cup qualifiers Live updates: Hosts forced into early change
The Blue Tigers have two points from three matches in the World Cup qualifiers campaign so far.
Live updates
15’ AFG 0-0 IND
India almost make a mess of defending an Afghan corner as India allow the ball to bounce in the box. Gurpreet makes a weak punch but India get it away. Slightly nervous defending from India there. Afghanistan is a big side and will be a threat from set-pieces
12’ AFG 0-0 IND
Early change for Afghanistan as Popalzay has to come off injured for Adam Najem
10’ AFG 0-0 IND
A small scare for India as Adil’s clearance drops back into the danger area after rebounding off an onrushing Afghan player. Gurpreet though is there to collect the ball and avert the danger
7’ AFG 0-0 IND
A stoppage in the game as an Afghanistan player receives treatment but the game restarts with India back on the ball
4’ AFG 0-0 IND
India enjoying plenty of the ball in the opening exchanges as Afghanistan seem content to sit back and absorb the pressure. Interesting to see how India deal with this low block from Afghnaistan
1’ KICK OFF!
India in their usual blue kit get the game underway, Afghanistan are playing in their red strip
7:25 pm: Plenty of support for India in Dushanbe
7:20 pm: Flashback!
Here’s what happened the last time these two teams met. It was the 2015 Saff Cup final
7:09 pm: TEAM PROFILES
Fifa Ranking
Afghanistan: 149
India: 106
Form Guide
Afghanistan: L-W-L-L-W
India: D-D-L-D-L
Head-to-head
India wins: 6
Draws: 1
Afghanistan win: 1
7:03 pm: LINE-UPS!
Afghanistan XI: Ovays Azizi (GK), David Najem, Sharif Mukhammad, Haroon Amiri, Hasan Amin, Faysal Shayesteh, Omid Popalzay, Farshad Noor (C), Zelfi Nazari, Noor Husin, Omran Haydary
India XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Adil Khan, Mandar Rao Dessai, Pronay Halder, Brandon Fernandes, Sahal Abdul Samad, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C), Ashique Kuruniyan
6:45 pm: Dushanbe weather in focus!
It’s 12°C in the Tajikistan capital and the temperature is expected to drop around 8°C towards the time the full-time whistle is expected. It’s cold but not as bad as many expected
6:40 pm TEAM NEWS!
Rahul Bheke to play in central defence alongside Adil Khan. Pritam Kotal comes in at right-back. Pronay Halder, Brandon Fernandes and Sahal Abdul Samad start in midfield.
India take on Afghanistan in their fourth game of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers campaign in Dushanbe, Tajikistan hoping to pick up their first win.
After losing to Oman in their opening qualifying game, India have played out two contrasting draws away to Asian champions Qatar and at home to low-ranked Bangladesh.
However, India’s task will be made tough by the artificial surface used at the Central Republic stadium and also by the low temperature in the Tajikistan capital.
India have struggled in front of goal in the qualifiers with only two goals in three matches and against an Afghanistan side that is expected to be very organised, they will have to step to the plate.
With nothing less than a win keeping India in the race for the next round, Igor Stimac’s men face a crunch situation against Afghanistan.
Follow this blog for all the updates from the game