India opener Mayank Agarwal on Friday said overcoming fear of failure played a key role in his evolution as a batsman after hitting his third Test hundred on day two at Indore against a hapless Bangladesh attack.

Agarwal hit 243 off 330 balls, which formed the cornerstone of India’s 493/6 against Bangladesh. The 28-year-old’s career-best innings gave India a 343-run lead against the visitors.

“In terms of mindset, the fear of failure and letting go of it helped me change a lot. After that I got hungry for runs,” he said. “There have been times where I haven’t gotten runs. Everytime I get set, I try to make it a point to convert into a big score.”

Agarwal added 91 for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara before sharing a 190-run stand for the fourth wicket with Ajinkya Rahane. The opener, along with Ravindra Jadeja, got a whirlwind 123-run for the fifth wicket.

Talking about his partnerships, Agarwal said: “It is about playing one ball at a time and keep batting as long as possible. He’s [Ajinkya Rahane] a senior pro, he’s played a lot of Test cricket and kept guiding me throughout.”

He added, “The plan was to get a small partnership and take our time. Be cautious, then it was about building it more and more. I back myself and was watching the ball well and picking it.

“There is bounce on this wicket and there is full value for shots. I went after anything I felt that was in my arc. We haven’t talked about it yet, the way we are going, we are in the driver’s seat and will try to put them under a lot of pressure.”

The Karnataka batsman had scored a half-century on his Test debut in the Boxing Day Test against Australia last year. With his recent feats against South Africa and Bangladesh, he now feels a sense of belonging in the Indian setup.

“Really enjoyed the time since I made the Test team. Playing in Melbourne was special, and having contributed to the series win Down Under was a top feeling,” he said. “That’s the feeling which has stuck with me. It’s the feeling that makes the team go out there and win tournaments.”