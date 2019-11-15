Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a superb hundred as India A registered a seven-wicket win over India C in the men’s U-19 One-Day Challenger Trophy in Hyderabad on Friday.

Jaiswal cracked a 100-ball 108 which was laced with 15 hits to the fence and two sixes, while Sai Sudharsan slammed a 89-ball 60 as the duo shared a 164-run opening stand.

Jay Gohil (43) and Sameer Rizvi (38) also chipped in with useful contributions as India A posted a competitive 256/3 in 50 overs. India A then returned to restrict India C to 250/7 to win the match.

Chasing the total, India C opener Divyaansh Saxena made a 115-ball 89, while Saurav Dagar (51) and Kumar K Kushagra (40) also shone with the bat but it was not enough in the end. For India A, Kaki Nithish Reddy took two wickets, while Purnank Arun Kumar Tyagi, Kritagya Kumar Singh and Rishabh Bansal claimed one each.

In another match at Vijayawada, Divyansh Joshi’s all-round show helped India B notch up a two-wicket win over Nepal. Joshi claimed three wickets and then scored a match-winning 54.

Electing to bowl, India B dismissed Nepal for 210 in 49.5 overs and then returned to overhaul the target, scoring 211/8 in 46.3 overs. Opener Rit Gautam blasted a 93-ball 84 but didn’t get enough support at the other end as Nepal were bowled out for 210.

Joshi (3/54) scalped three crucial wickets, while Atharva Ankolekar (2/12) took two. In reply, India B rode on Joshi’s 37-ball 54 and some useful contributions from Kruthik Krishna (39), Sagar Dahiya (28), Harsh Hamwal (29) to romp home.