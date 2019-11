Feeding off each other’s success over attaching importance to hierarchy within the fast bowling department has helped in Indian pacers’ recent success, Ishant Sharma said in Indore on Saturday.

The trio of Ishant, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav shared 14 wickets between them to annihilate Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in the first Test, helping India go 1-0 up in the two-match series.

“I am not treated as a senior, we don’t have anything like that (junior/senior mindset). We always enjoy each other’s success, speak with each other and try and share our plans. It’s healthy competition,” Ishant said after the match.

Shami, who returned with figures of 7/58 during the first Test said: “The more we get tired, the better fun we have. We push each other. We try to enjoy each other’s success. There are certain things I cannot even say.

“I bowl alongside Ishant and Umesh, that makes it easier for me. I focus on my length and have been able to execute it well.”

Ishant said it’s difficult for him to explain his recent purple patch.

“I have played quite a lot. I am only 31 but having played almost 100 games, the body does feel old. The bowling is taking a toll on my body, but I’m enjoying it, trying out different variations.”

Umesh said the incentive for the fast bowlers at home is that they get more overs when they take more wickets.

“Earlier, the new ball was doing a lot for pacers. We know our strengths. We try to take wickets with the new ball and make it easier for spinners.”

Shami said he’s looking forward to playing the pink-ball Test in Kolkata.

“What I try to do is to pitch it on a good spot, nothing special. I just try to execute good line and length. That will be the same with the pink ball also,” he said.

(with PTI inputs)