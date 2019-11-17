Stefanos Tsitsipas shocked six-time champion Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4 to reach the final of the ATP Finals in his tournament debut on Saturday. The Greek sixth seed, 17 years younger than his 38-year-old opponent, beat the Swiss at the Australian Open but had fallen to him twice since then.

Federer was unrecognisable from the player who dominated Novak Djokovic in his final round-robin match, struggling on serve and hitting a total of 26 unforced errors compared with just five against the Serbian.

But Tsitsipas belied his years with a performance full of confidence and grit, saving 11 out of 12 break points during the match. Coming into the match, the Greek 21-year-old led the tournament in service games won, with 35 out of 37.

Dominic Thiem defeated Alexander Zverev 7-5, 6-3 in the other semi-final and will now face Tsitsipas in the summit clash.

Twitter was mighty impressed by Tsitsipas’ performance on Saturday and marked him as a future Grand Slam winner.

Here are some reactions:

Assuming that he won't be very hurt, as some point, Stefanos Tsitsipas will win a Slam next year. Today in London, beats Roger Federer 63 64 at The O2. His forehand and his backhand are huge. Into the final pic.twitter.com/ndAfGQObIx — Matt Cronin (@TennisReporters) November 16, 2019

The big step for Tsitsipas now:



3-0 in ATP250 finals (Gulbis/Kukushkin/Cuevas)

0-5 in non-250 finals (Masters vs Rafa/Novak, 500s vs Rafa/Fed/Thiem) — Trenton Jocz (@TrentonJocz) November 16, 2019

Tsitsipas never won a title above 250 level.



So tomorrow is a big day for him. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) November 16, 2019

Tsitsipas: 'I would love to see one day potentially a fan base and people come to the court like they do for Roger, because it's an army. And you need that. You need an army like this.



I want to feel connected with people' — Ravi Ubha (@raviubha) November 16, 2019

Tsitsipas-Thiem is the ATP Finals final with the youngest average age since Federer-Hewitt in 2004.



Changing of the 💂‍♂️💂‍♂️?#NittoATPFinals — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) November 16, 2019

"A little bit more and I'll end up playing with all the players from the ATP World Tour Finals."



This was @StefTsitsipas in 2016 as a hitting partner for @ThiemDomi.



Tomorrow, the two will face off in this year's final 🤯



📸: Stefanos Tsitsipas (IG) | #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/kJCv3nyxQr — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 16, 2019

This is the 8th time in #NittoATPFinals history both players are in their 1st tournament final:

2019 #Tsitsipas vs #Thiem

2017 Dimitrov d Goffin

2008 Djokovic d Davydenko

2001 Hewitt d Grosjean

1998 Corretja d Moya

1991 Sampras d Courier

1978 McEnroe d Ashe

1976 Orantes d Fibak — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) November 17, 2019

Tsitsipas is the future of tennis. He may win a grandslam next year. Mark my tweet. — AMK (@AMK_UNLEASHED) November 16, 2019

Tsitsipas is the youngest player to make the final at the ATP Finals on his tournament debut since Jim Courier in 1991.



Courier was 5 days younger.



h/t to @SharkoTennis — Ravi Ubha (@raviubha) November 16, 2019

[With inputs from AFP]