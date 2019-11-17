Arriving with its biggest-ever squad, India will field a shooter in each of the 10 Olympic events in the international shooting federation’s season-ending Word Cup Final, beginning in Putian, China on Tuesday.

The prestigious tournament determines the season’s best shooters across events, and India is fielding a 14-member squad for as many as 19 starts.

The Indian team has landed in the Chinese city and the athletes are confident of extending their impressive run when they compete in the International Shooting Sport Federation’s annual showpiece for rifle and pistol shooters.

The world’s top-ranked shooters in each discipline are entitled to participate in the tournament, whose shotgun equivalent was held in Al Ain, UAE, in October.

The first of the 10 finals are scheduled for Tuesday.

Speaking before the tournament, national coach Jaspal Rana sounded confident, saying, “All members of the squad are fit and raring to go.”

Sanjeev Rajput and Akhil Sheoran in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions and Anjum Moudgil in the corresponding women’s event will be the first Indians to have a crack at the medals on Tuesday.

India at ISSF World Cup stages in 2019 Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 India (IND) 16 4 2 22 2 China (CHN) 8 13 15 36 3 United States (USA) 5 4 1 10 4 Russia (RUS) 4 5 3 12 5 Hungary (HUN) 4 1 1 6 6 Croatia (CRO) 3 2 0 5 7 Australia (AUS) 3 1 4 8 8 Italy (ITA) 2 2 6 10 9 Germany (GER) 2 1 1 4 10 Czech Republic (CZE) 2 0 1 3

An unprecedented four Indian shooters will be part of the women’s 10m air rifle competition, the discipline in which India won the first two of its 15 Olympic quotas, at the World Championships in Changwon, South Korea last year.

Anjum Moudgil had won silver and Apurvi Chandela had finished fourth then.

While world No. 1 Chandela already has a WCF silver medal to her name, this would be Moudgil’s first World Cup Final. Anjum, in fact, has qualified to compete in both the women’s 10m air rifle and 50m rifle 3 positions events.

Sharing her thoughts before leaving for tournament, Moudgil said, “I am really excited to be part of the main 3P team again and looking forward to doing well in my first world cup final.”

Also excited was another ISSF WCF debutant Mehuli Ghosh, who has made the cut in the women’s 10m air rifle event, which will also have Elavenil Valarivan.

Ghosh said, “After a long time I have got this opportunity to be part of the main team and I am looking forward to doing well. The world’s best shooters will be there in this competition and it gives me further impetus to finish the year on a high.”

This year the world cup final entails, besides the title defender and the ISSF World Championships 2018 medalists, the top 14-ranked shooters in each of the eight individual Olympic disciplines, taking the number of athletes in each event to 18.

All qualified athletes in the individual events will also be able to take part in the mixed team air rifle and pistol events and then challenge for the President’s Trophy.

Indian medal winners at ISSF World Cup Finals Shooter YEAR PLACE EVENT MEDAL 1 Anjali Bhagwat 2002 MUNICH AIR RIFLE WOMEN SILVER 2 Anjali Bhagwat 2003 MILAN AIR RIFLE WOMEN GOLD 3 Rajyavardhan Rathore 2006 GRANADA DOUBLE TRAP MEN BRONZE 4 Gagan Narang 2008 BANGKOK AIR RIFLE MEN GOLD 5 Ronjan Sodhi 2010 IZMIR DOUBLE TRAP MEN GOLD 6 Ronjan Sodhi 2011 AL AIN DOUBLE TRAP MEN GOLD 7 Ronjan Sodhi 2012 MARIBOR DOUBLE TRAP MEN SILVER 8 Heena Sidhu 2013 MUNICH AIR PISTOL WOMEN GOLD 9 Apurvi Chandela 2015 MUNICH AIR RIFLE WOMEN (GERMANY) 10 Jitu Rai 2016 BOLOGNA 10M AIR PISTOL MEN (ITALY) 11 Jitu Rai/Heena Sidhu 2017 NEW DELHI 10M AIR PISTOL MIXED Gold 12 Amanpreet Singh 2017 NEW DELHI 50M PISTOL MEN Bronze 13 Sangram Dahiya 2017 NEW DELHI DOUBLE TRAP MEN Silver

The 2019 season has been nothing short of sensational for Indian shooting. In an unprecedented show of dominance across these two mainstream Olympic disciplines, India have not only topped the medal standings of all the four ISSF World Cup rifle/pistol stages this year, but have also collected a whopping 22 medals that included an awe-inspiring 16 gold medals.

India’s contingent at ISSF World Cup Final 2019: 10m air rifle (men): Divyansh Singh Panwar 50m rifle 3-positions (men): Akhil Sheoran, Sanjeev Rajput 10m air pistol (men): Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma 25m rapid fire pistol (men): Anish Bhanwala 10m air rifle (women): Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan, Mehuli Ghosh 50m rifle 3-positions (women): Anjum Moudgil 10m air pistol (women): Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Manu Bhaker 25m pistol (women): Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker

Indian shooters have also earned a record 15 Olympic quota spots for Tokyo 2020 next summer. This officially marks the beginning of the road to Tokyo 2020 for the medal aspirants at the Olympics, where hopes will be high.

(With PTI inputs)