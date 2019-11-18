Stefanos Tsitsipas battled back from a set down against Dominic Thiem to win the ATP Finals title on Sunday, emphatically staking his claim as the leader of the next generation of aspiring global superstars.

The Greek 21-year-old, who won, 6-7 (6/8), 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) is the youngest champion since Lleyton Hewitt in 2001 and the fourth first-time champion at the season-ending event in as many years.

It is Tsitsipas’s third title of the season and comes a year after he was crowned champion at the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan.

He has charmed the crowd at London’s O2 Arena all week and earned his place in the final with an impressive straight-sets win against six-time champion Roger Federer.

Here is how Twitter reacted to his triumph:

21-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas becomes the youngest ATP Finals debutant to win the title since John McEnroe (19) in 1978. The Greek beats Dominic Thiem 6-7 (6-8), 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) #ATPFinals — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) November 17, 2019

With his win over Thiem, Tsitsipas has now beaten every current member of the top 10 at least once in 2019 alone.



His match win tally of 54 is second only to Medvedev (59) and equal to Djokovic.#statz — Matt Trollope (@MattyAT) November 18, 2019

Players to win the Tour Finals without a season positive H2H vs top10 since 1990:



Novak Djokovic 2008 (11-11)

Stefanos Tsitsipas 2019 (9-9) — enrico maria riva (@enricomariariva) November 17, 2019

Tsitsipas didn't answer my question because *checks notes* he doesn't want to spoil his youtube vlog. pic.twitter.com/0MlHAy8zao — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) November 17, 2019

Thread of Tsitsipas moments from his post-victory interview on Greek TV.



As Stef approaches for the interview, he sees his team and his mom, they hug and then he hugs the Greek commentators, who've known him since he was about 12, and Marcos Baghdatis. #tsitsipas #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/SmrgGb0qKZ — angie (@ultravoxing) November 18, 2019

Stefanos Tsitsipas is conducting a deliriously wonderful, at times incomprehensible 20-minute speech that no-one knows when he’s going to finish, so people are starting to walk out.



😂 — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) November 17, 2019

In case anyone want to watch this again. Stefanos Tsitsipas Post-Match Speech & Trophy Lift | ATP Finals 2019 https://t.co/wRzgJOjuvl — Jess 🍵 (@jessica4stein) November 17, 2019

2018 - Next Gen Finals Champion

2019 - Tour Finals Champion!

How good is that!

Defeated Fed & Djokovic in hardcourt & Rafa in clay this season!

21 Year Old,Stefanos Tsitsipas!♥ pic.twitter.com/AIBfmUKFET — Troll Tennis (@TrollTennis) November 17, 2019