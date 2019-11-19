The second of Pro Volleyball League is in doubt after the Volleyball Federation of India terminated the contract with PVL co-owner Baseline Ventures.

The decision was taken at the VFI’s annual general body meeting on Monday and it said that the termination comes after a breach of agreement.

“The house unanimously decided to conduct the season two as Indian Volley League or National Volleyball League and conduct it from February 25, 2020,” VFI said.

Scroll.in had reported in October about the tussle between the VFI and Baseline Ventures.

VFI added that the venues, broadcaster and franchisees would be ‘communicated in due course’ and six to eight teams will be participating.

The meeting was attended by VFI president S Vasudevan, executive vice-president Raj Kumar, secretary Ramavtar Singh Jakhar, senior vice-president Rathin Roy Chaudhary and treasurer Shekhar Bose along with 30 affiliated units.

The decision comes two weeks after it was announced that the season of the PVL will begin from February 7, 2020.

Baseline Ventures, however, are going ahead with the preparations of the second season until anything is conveyed to them in writing by VFI.