The Indian Super League fixture involving Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC has been moved to December 9 due to elections in Jharkhand, reported PTI on Tuesday.

The tie was originally scheduled to be held on December 6 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

The rescheduling is done in conjunction with the city authorities and administration in view of the Jharkhand state assembly polling on 7 December.

The match between two clubs that have had vastly different seasons so far is scheduled for gameweek seven of the league.

Jamshedpur FC have enjoyed a good start to the sixth edition of ISL, currently placed fourth in the table with seven points from four matches. In contrast, Chennaiyin FC are on course for another shambolic season. The two-time champions are placed bottom of the table after four rounds of matches, losing three and drawing one match. The southern club is yet to score a goal this season.

The league is currently in a break due to the international window, where India are involved in World Cup qualifiers action.