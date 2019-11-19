All India Gaming Federation, the Industry body for online skill gaming in India, launched the second edition of Pro Series in a mission to bring recognition and create awareness about online skill Gaming in India.

This year, AIGF kick-started the second edition, by hosting a knowledge session with international poker operator – Pokerstars in Mumbai and highlighted topics like developments in the poker industry, the legal landscape of Poker in India, the importance of self-regulation, responsible gaming and Poker is growing in the Indian & international market.

Explaining the objective of this initiative, Roland Landers, CEO – All India Gaming Federation said, “Though the Industry is witnessing robust growth for the business and in terms of player adoption there still exists a lack of understanding around online skill gaming in India hence it is important to create awareness amongst relevant stakeholders. ‘PRO SERIES’ aims to achieve that objective wherein top professional players and other domain experts will share key insights about Poker being a mind sports and on the dependence of various skills required for playing it.”

“I am glad that AIGF’s association with Pokerstars will enable spreading awareness about the game and focus on our self – regulation mechanism.”

Ankur Dewani, CEO, PokerStars India stated, “We are happy to see India taking up poker & other games of skill that are not just another entertainment option but can also provide a platform to those looking to learn new skills. Our endeavor is to help boost this growth by investing in ATL marketing campaigns like the one we launched as India’s first Poker TV ad campaign in March this year.”

He further added, “We at PokerStars.in ensure utmost safety and security for all our players who use our platform and have strict policies in place to ensure player safety and experience.”

Muskan Sethi, one of the leading poker players in India said: “What could’ve been better than turning my passion into profession? Though, initially I started playing poker for points with my friends and acquaintances, the urge to be the leader always pushed me to get the best out of my game. As I read and practiced the game avidly, for me it was a game of skill that required one to have knowledge of mathematics, psychology, game strategy and probability.”

This year, the second edition of Pro Series will consist of a multicity knowledge session involving India’s best Pokers pros, key operators and other stakeholders in various cities.