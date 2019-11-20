After what was yet another disappointing performance, India’s hopes of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup are all but over as the Blue Tigers suffered a 0-1 defeat to Oman in Muscat on Thursday.

India’s second defeat of the campaign means they are virtually knocked out of the second round of Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup to be held in Qatar and can now, at best, hope for an automatic spot in the third round of 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

Despite looking to be offside from a through ball, Mohsin Al Ghassani scored the all-important goal in the 33rd minute for Oman as Erwin Koeman’s side beat India for the second time in the campaign. The Gulf side had earlier defeated India 2-1 in the first leg in September in Guwahati.

After a blunt attacking display in the first half, India played better in the second with a lot of ball possession and attack at the opposition half but a clear chance eluded them all night.

And as a result, fans on Twitter were left quite unhappy with the fight the Blue Tigers gave Oman as their winless run continued (while there was praise in some quarters for the second half performance).

Indian Football Fans are the most undervalued entity ever, in the footballing ecosystem.



So much unconditional support, and this is what we get?



Let's keep aside scoring goals, but at least play with a winning mentality, and play for the country? #BackTheBlue #OMAIND — Adarsh Kumar Singh (@Saadhe6Footiya) November 19, 2019

A really good performance despite the result (and the early injuries) was never a goal, clear offside - @BrandonFern10 my man of the match (playing out of position as well) and 👏🏻👏🏻 to the Manjappada who created the noise despite their small numbers #OMAIND pic.twitter.com/LtVnypaDwW — Joe Morrison (@joefooty) November 19, 2019

India further hopes are broken in pieces like a glass off qualifying in next stage of WC 2022 qualifiers.

Not easy for players to play in Oman against strong contenders.

All went wrong in draw against Afghanistan & Bangladesh.#OMNIND pic.twitter.com/OucbnfP0D8 — Ayush Bisht (@AyushBi95495497) November 19, 2019

FT: Oman 1 India 0. Another disappointing WC qualifier game regardless of the offside goal. But we say one thing and move like we always do, The road is long but the belief is everything #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/WZ4pXIF1IW — Tushar (@ItsTSYouKnow) November 19, 2019

India's results under Igor Stimac —



Wins: 1, Losses: 5, Draws: 4



Curacao 3-1 India

Thailand 0-1 India

India 2-4 Tajikistan

India 2-5 DPR Korea

India 1-1 Syria

India 1-2 Oman

Qatar 0-0 India

India 1-1 Bangladesh

Afghanistan 1-1 India

Oman 1-0 India #IndianFootball — Manasi Pathak (@ThatUnitedLady) November 19, 2019

I hope the 2014 fans are finally getting a hang of what it's like to #BackTheBlue, why one draw with Qatar doesn't mean ISL has made us a global superpower, and why that fugazi ranking drop-and-jump scheme isn't a real indicator of quality. #indianfootball #OMAIND #TheRoadIsLong — Chiranjit Ojha (@ChiranjitOjha) November 19, 2019

We played one of the best games in #WCQ2022 but lack of scoring opportunities against #Oman killed us from #Qatar2022



We can continue to build our team for #AFCAsianCup2023 #OMNIND#AsianQualifier#WorldCupQualifier #IndianFootball — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) November 19, 2019

It's those two matches against Bangladesh and Afghanistan that's hurting Stimac. Two wins there combined with a point against Qatar and two one-goal losses to Oman, and he would have been hailed a football genius by #IndianFootball Twitter — Vishnu Prasad (@visheprasad) November 19, 2019

Please dissolve the #IndianFootball team, you guys were very poor and making us feel everytime you play with your pathetic performance. Unable to digest your performance #OMAIND — CB (@Freakboy04) November 19, 2019

Oman took the risk of sitting back after taking the lead . We pressed & had more possession in the second half but lacked creativity in the attack. Also the goal scored looked off side. 🇴🇲 1-0 🇮🇳. #OMAIND ⚔ #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ #BlueTigers — menezeshenry (@menezeshenry1) November 19, 2019

India played a game which was totally unattractive. Chhetri had no idea what was going around him. He appeared like a kid in a candy shop. Brandon is the only positive. #OMAIND #IndianFootball — Gokulam Kerala Live (@GKFCLive) November 19, 2019

People who were slandering Stephen Constantine might be really loving what Igor is doing with the squad. Scoring last minute goals against Bangladesh and Afghanistan is considered as an achievement now 😂😂 #IndianFootball — Shawn Ivan D'souza (@RedFella31) November 19, 2019

Indian football fans also lashed out at the referee, who did not raise the flag after Ghassani was offside for the opening goal.

2015: India denied a point against Oman in a World Cup qualifier due to an offside call.



2019: India denied a point against Oman in a World Cup qualifier due to the lack of an offside call.#OMAIND #IndianFootball #WCQ2022 — Rohith Nair (@RohithNair) November 19, 2019

A penalty point given to Oman which was not a penalty.A goal which was clearly an offside.Declaring false offside while it was favouring India.Strange decisions by referee,Yellow cards,biased referring,no ticket to Indians to name a few. #IndvsOman #IndianFootball — Subhadip Chandra (@subhadipbesu) November 19, 2019

#OMAIND

Although India had played poor today but Refree decisions today were very disappointing. That was a clear Off Side in which Oman score a goal and that wasn't a Off side when india was about to score. Goal. Overall a Bad Day for us. — Rish@bh (@rishabh1123) November 19, 2019

Referees are blind. Offside goal given to Oman. 🤬#OMAIND — Rutvik Shingala (@rutvik_shingala) November 19, 2019

@FIFAWorldCup what is wrong with you? Appointing biased referees booking two Indians players and none of oman players for the same challenge. Better work on this, it just taking away all the fun. @AIFF_Insider @IgorStimac — Ajay Mourya (@ajay_morea) November 19, 2019

How much did the Oman government pay the sri lankan refree? #OMAIND — Aditya Kumar (@India_gooner) November 19, 2019

Oman take the lead against India but isn't this offside? pic.twitter.com/gLwVGj2a9a — Ahmed Hashim (@AhmedH_93) November 19, 2019

With just three points from five matches, India still remain at fourth spot in the Group E table, headed by Asian champions Qatar who have 13 points from five matches. Oman are at second spot with 12 points.

With a nine-point gap with the second-place team (Oman) in the group table, India are almost out of reckoning for a third round berth. They have only three more matches – maximum nine points – left to play in this second round of the qualifiers.

And Stimac would be hoping for a turnaround, especially on the attacking front where goals have been hard to come by.

(with PTI inputs)