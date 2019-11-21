India wrapped up a 5-0 whitewash against West Indies in the Twenty20 International series with a 61-run win at Guyana on Thursday.

The visitors set the Windies a steep target of 135 runs after skipper for the day Smriti Mandhana opted to bat first. After a delay caused by a floodlight snag, Jemimah Rodrigues (50) and Veda Krishnamurthy (57*) were involved in a mammoth 117-run partnership for the third wicket.

The Windies struggled for runs from the start of the innings and the introduction of spin from both ends sealed their fate. Anuja Patil (2/3) continued her good work from the fourth game while Radha Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav and Harleen Deol picked up a wicket each. The Windies limped to 73/7 at the close.

But, it was Anisa Mohammed’s side that was making the right moves at the start of the contest. Shafali Verma had hit a six but was brilliantly caught by Hayley Matthews off her own bowling. Mandhana, going over the top, hit it straight to Matthews at long off. However, a fifteen-minute delay after yet another floodlight snag helped India regroup and plan the rest of their innings.

Rodrigues and Krishnamurthy were happy to get singles and rotate strike. West Indies bowlers lost their way somewhat after the tenth over and the Indian duo made them pay.

Natasha McLean started the chase with a six but Mandhana’s field placements were smart and the bowlers backed her up by rarely missing their lengths. The West Indies opener lofted the ball straight to Deol at deep mid-wicket. Kyshona Knight (22) struggled all the way as the pressure mounted when the slow bowlers came on as Patil’s double strike paved the way.

Taniya Bhatia had yet another solid showing behind the stumps and took a fine low catch to send back Chinelle Henry and gave Radha Yadav yet another dismissal with a smart stumping, dismissing Sheneta Grimmond.

India added another important chapter during their preparation for next year’s T20 World Cup. As for West Indies, they desperately missed senior players Stafanie Taylor and Deandra Dottin, slumping to their ninth straight defeat in the format.