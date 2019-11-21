Teenager Divyansh Singh Panwar held his nerve in the final three series to pip the prolific Istvan Peni of Hungary and win gold in men’s 10m air rifle at the season-ending International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup Final on Thursday.

The 17-year-old was in second position before claiming lead in the third to last series and holding on to it. He had a brief stutter in the final series with a score with 9.8 and 10.1, but managed to take the top spot with a difference of just 0.01 point. Slovakia’s Patrik Jany took the bronze.

This is India’s third medal of the day in Putian, China after Manu Bhaker won the women’s 10m air pistol and Elavenil Valarivan took home the gold in women’s 10m air rifle.

Earlier in the qualification, the only Indian in the fray in the season-ending event made it to the final in the third position with a score of 627.1.

Panwar had also ensured India’s first 2020 Tokyo Olympics quota in the event when he won silver at the Beijing World Cup.