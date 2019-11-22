Australia’s 21-year-old all-rounder Sophie Molineux became the latest cricketer from the national team to take a break from the game for mental health reasons. Currently playing in the Women’s Big Bash League, her team Melbourne Renegades announced that she requested time off from cricket to focus on her mental health and well being.

“Sophie knows her teammates and the Renegades coaches and support staff are always there for her. We’ll give Sophie the time, space and any support she needs,” Renegades coach Tim Coyle was quoted as saying in a statement.

Another Australian international cricketer is taking time off for mental health reasons, with Sophie Molineux stepping away from the game. pic.twitter.com/vflzUgwZOc — Daniel Cherny 📰 (@DanielCherny) November 22, 2019

Molineux’s announcement comes soon after Australian male players like Glenn Maxwell, Nic Maddinson and Will Pucovski took time off from cricket to deal with mental health issues as well. Earlier, teammate Nicole Bolton had stepped away from cricket to focus on her mental health as well.

Cricket Australia is going to work with the 21-year-old to support and help her return when ready.

“Sophie has made the decision to take a break from cricket and we are providing her with the support she needs. The welfare of our players is a priority and we are proud of the brave decision by Sophie to step away from the game,” Australia Women’s Team Doctor Pip Inge was quoted as saying.

The left-arm spinner was part of the Australias team that won the 2018 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and made her Test debut in the victorious Ashes campaign in England. Earlier in the year, she suffered a shoulder injury and underwent a shoulder reconstruction but made a successful comeback into the team. In the ongoing WBBL, she has played all 10 of the Renegades games so far.