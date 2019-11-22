Indian wrestlers began their U-15 campaign on a high as they bagged eight medals, including two gold and six silver medals on day one of Asian Championships in Taichung City, Chinese Taipei on Friday.

In the freestyle category, all the three Indian wrestlers in action on day one won medals. Ravi Kumar defeated Japan’s Daito Katsume 4-2 to claim the first gold for India in the 44kg.

The Delhi boy prevailed at in what was a tense final. In the 41kg category, Aman from Haryana bagged the silver medal losing to Adi Serikuly of Kazakhstan while Yogesh Bijore of Madhya Pradesh also ended up with a silver in the 38Kg.

In the women’s freestyle category, four Indian girls were in action and with the draw being a poll of five wrestlers only in each of the weight categories, the matches were played in round robin league where India’s Deepika Nain bagged the yellow medal in the 62kg category and Aarti Saroha (54kg) and Nitika (58kg) settled for silver medals.

And in the greco-roman category, three Indians were in action as two of the wrestlers, Harikesh (48kg) and Anil More (52kg) bagged silver medals.

Ten Indians will be in action tomorrow as India looks to improve their overall medal standings to finish at the top this year.

Watch the action from the UWW U15 Asian Championships live on wrestlingtv.in. The first session starts from 7am and second session from 3pm.