India’s Vijender Singh recorded his twelfth straight win in professional boxing after outclassing Ghanaian veteran Charles Adamu in Dubai on Friday.

The 2008 Olympic gold medallist was adjudged winner by unanimous decision in a bout that he dominated from start to finish. Singh thus completed his second win of the year.

The 34-year-old started cautiously, measuring his opponent but kicked into gear in the second round. In the opening exchange, Singh floored his opponent with a right hook. That was the first of many standing counts Adamu would receive on the night.

Adamu was unable to cope with his opponent’s onslaught and regularly bore the brunt of massive right-hand punches. By round three, Singh was dictating terms in the contest and boxed with an open guard, perhaps seeing Adamu struggle. The 42-year-old was no match in speed and strength.

Briefly, in the fourth round, Adamu showed some fight and landed a couple of short-arm jabs himself but soon ran out of steam with Singh wearing him down with body shots and quick bursts. Round six and seven were a cruise for the Indian and the referee had to stop the bout to start a standing count on two more occasions.

The bout, which was reduced to 8 rounds instead of 10 midway through for as yet unknown reasons, was ultimately a cakewalk for Singh. Adamu deserved credit for going the distance and perhaps the only disappointed for the Indian boxer was that he could not force a stoppage to win by a knockout.

The door was eventually shut on Adamu when the unanimous decision was announced and the Singh juggernaut continued to roll on, in the professional boxing arena.