Tim Paine might have begun the war-of-words between India and Australia a year before their series Down Under. After their win over Pakistan in the first Test in Brisbane on Sunday, Australia captain Paine said that his team would like to begin every summer at the Gabba.

“We like playing here and we’ve done well here for a long time, so we’d like to start here against anyone,” Paine said after the match.

With India scheduled to tour Australia next year, Paine said that Australia will like to begin that tour in Gabba as well but for that they need India captain Virat Kohli’s permission.

“We’ll certainly try but we’ll have to run that by Virat [Kohli],” he said. “We’ll get an answer from him at some stage I’m sure.

“We’ll ask Virat [Kohli] and see if we can get his permission to play here [Brisbane] and maybe even get a day-night Test if he is in a good mood. We’ll wait and see.”

Tim Paine gives Virat Kohli a little clip in the post-game presser 🍿



The Aussie captain is keen to play against India in Brisbane next summer! pic.twitter.com/NCmGqua67s — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 24, 2019

Australia’s summer begins with Test match in Brisbane but last time India visited Australia – in 2018 – the first match was shifted to Adelaide. India won the game by 31 runs.

Paine was of the opinion that starting the season at Gabba gave Australia more time to settle into the game.

“Starting in Gabba doesn’t win us games of cricket,” he said. “The reason we win games of cricket in Gabba is because we outplay our opposition, that doesn’t change depending on the venue.”

“We said the same in Edgbaston [during the Ashes], the venue doesn’t matter, it’s about skill and execution. But certainly, we enjoy playing here which allows you to settle into the games a little quicker.”