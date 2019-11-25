India wrapping up its first-ever day-night Test in less than three days, the Cricket Association of Bengal has decided to refund fans who bought tickets for the fourth and fifth days. The match ended in just over two days with India winning by an innings and 46 runs in Kolkata on Sunday.

“The process of refunding the amounts for day four and day five tickets has started. Messages would be sent to all online transactors who have booked only for these two days,” the CAB said in a statement. The Indian pacers shared all the Bangladesh wickets between them as the hosts won the Test to complete a 2-0 series sweep over Bangladesh.

The CAB has assured spectators to work out a mechanism for refund of tickets sold offline once its offices reopen on Tuesday.

“CAB has always stood by the cricket-loving people and have tried its best to provide them with the best of facilities,” CAB secretary Avishek Dalmiya said. “This time too, there would be no exception. It is our moral duty to refund amounts of the tickets for the last two days where no game is being played at all.”

According to the rules, a refund won’t be processed if a ball has been bowled in the match but it would not be applicable here, where no game took place. Tickets were sold on all match days and tbe prices ranged between Rs 50, Rs 100 and Rs 150. “We are thankful to the spectators for turning up in huge numbers on each of the days. It was delightful to see people come to the ground even when they knew not much game was remaining on day three.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to BCCI and its president Sourav Ganguly for taking this initiative to bring back the interest of the people to Test cricket. After the end of the game, one can easily vouch that cricket was the real winner,” the CAB stated.

All the action days of the marquee clash witnessed sellout crowd and the opening day’s play was witnessed, by among others, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, legends such as Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid besides Olympic stars such as shooter Abhinav Bindra, boxer Mary Kom and shuttler PV Sindhu.