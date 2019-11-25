The Indian archers overcame all odds to ensure two medals in the recurve and compound mixed event of the Asian Archery Championships in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Competing under a neutral flag with the Indian federation being suspended, the Indian archers opened their account with a bronze medal in the recurve mixed pair event, where Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari defeated Yichai Zheng and Shaoxuan Wei of China 6-2 without breaking a sweat.

But, it was the compound mixed pair team of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam who produced a stunner, ousting Korea 159-154 in a one-sided affair to set up a gold medal clash with Chinese Taipei, slated for Wednesday.

The team eliminations are also scheduled to start on Wednesday while Indian women will also vie for Olympic quotas in the qualification round on Thursday.