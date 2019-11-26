Indian archer Atanu Das clinched bronze in the men’s recurve individual event of the Asian Championships in Bangkok on Tuesday.

Das beat Jin Hayek Oh of Korea 6-5 in the shoot-off in the bronze medal match. India is competing as a neutral team under the World Archery flag due to the suspension of the national federation.

Earlier on Monday, he had also won another bronze medal in the recurve mixed team event with Deepika Kumari. They had defeated Yichai Zheng and Shaoxuan Wei of China 6-2.

The compound mixed team of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam will clash against the Chinese Taipei pair in the final on Wednesday. They beat Korea 159-154 in a one-sided affair to set up a gold medal clash with Chinese Taipei.

The team eliminations are also scheduled to start on Wednesday while Indian women will also vie for Olympic quotas in the qualification round on Thursday.

With PTI Inputs