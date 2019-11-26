An eight-member Fifa delegation led by Oliver Vogt is visiting India between 26th November 2019 and 1st December 2019 for an official Fifa inspection to evaluate the progress and preparations for the Fifa U-17 Women’s World Cup 2020. The tournament will be held between 2nd and 21st November.

Ahead of the inspection, Project Lead of Fifa U-17 Women’s World Cup 2020, Oliver Vogt addressed the media in Kolkata and said, “We are very happy to be in India to start the inspection. It is great to be here, and we are looking forward to seeing how things are shaping up. We saw the potential of football in India in 2017 with the men’s edition, and understand how big a success it was here in Kolkata.”

He added, “We are confident that every stakeholder will work hard to ensure the Fifa U-17 Women’s World Cup 2020 is a success and that the tournament also makes its mark in the history of women’s football. In this visit, besides the infrastructure of the stadium and training sites, we are interested to see the plans that the different venues have for the further development of women’s football in the country.”

The Fifa and LOC delegation will inspect the stadium and training sites in Kolkata on Wednesday, and follow it up with an inspection in Guwahati on Thursday, 28th November 2019.