In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, chief selector of the Indian team, MSK Prasad, has said that many people who have played more international cricket than him would have failed as selectors.

The Prasad-led selection committee has faced plenty of flak right through its tenure, with several former cricketers as well as fans questioning their credentials for the all-important job.

Recently, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh had said that there is a need for better selectors. Even Harbhajan Singh and Gautam Gambhir have been critical about Prasad and Co’s decisions in the past.

However, Prasad has said that he and his team have been sincere in carrying out their duties.

“It’s not about the number of matches you have played. It’s about your commitment and dedication to the job,” he said in the interview. “It’s about what you give back to the BCCI and Indian cricket. It’s about working for the faith that was reposed in us by the BCCI. All of us were appointed because of our credentials. Every job has got its own demands. There are many people who would have played more cricket but would have failed.”

Prasad stated that the criticism he faces doesn’t affect and that his selection committee stands by the decisions it has taken.

“Criticism is an occupational hazard,” he said. “It comes with the job. If I start putting my mind to all that then I am not doing justice with my job. Everybody has an opinion and he or she can air it, but team management and selectors know better. I can say we have taken the right calls. Because everyone has this freedom of opinion, that’s the reason I don’t worry about it. As long as we are honest and results are there, we don’t need to worry what others think. What matters is that team, management and BCCI are happy.”

Prasad also pointed out that the Indian team has been doing well across formats over the past couple of years, which is a testament to the good work done by the selectors.

The 44-year-old former India wicketkeeper said he is most proud about the bench strength his selection committee has been able to develop over time. He cited the example of the India A team, which has won all 13 series that it has played during the current selectors’ tenure.

“Look at the bench strength,” said Prasad. “We have eight fast bowlers now who can win you a game. You have six spinners right now apart from the main spinners. You have six openers in Test format waiting for their opportunity. What else do you expect from the selection committee? For the next six to eight years, Indian cricket is going to dominate across all formats.”

