Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan of Uttar Pradesh, India international Smit Singh of ONGC and Gurjot Singh of Punjab shot three perfect rounds on day one of skeet shooting qualifiers of the National Shotgun Championships in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Mairaj, Smit and Gurjot shot 25 out of 25 targets across the first two rounds of qualifying in the men’s skeet category to lead the field of 110 shooters. Gurnihal Singh Garcha of Punjab led the junior men’s category after his two rounds fetched him a score of 49.

Ganemat Shekhon, also of Punjab, led both the senior women and junior women categories with a score of 48, missing two targets in her second round after a perfect 25 in the first.

Thursday will see two more rounds of qualifying while the fifth and final qualifying round is scheduled for Friday, followed by the finals, where the top six go through.