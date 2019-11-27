Pakistan has invited South Africa for a three-match T20 International series next year, according to an official in the country’s cricket board, PTI reported.

A Pakistan Cricket Board official confirmed on Wednesday that a formal invite has been sent to Cricket South Africa to play three Twenty20 International matches in Pakistan after the Proteas’ One-day International series in India next year. “We have invited them to stop in Pakistan and play three T20 matches as well, and their response has been good,” the official said.

The series, if confirmed, is likely to be held in the last week of March, shortly after the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League.

The PCB has already invited Cricket Ireland to tour Pakistan after the PSL for a full series and is awaiting a reply. Meanwhile, a senior official of PCB rubbished reports that Bangladesh Cricket Board turned down the offer to play Tests in Pakistan.

“The fact is that the PCB has now adopted a policy where it is averse to playing any of its home matches at neutral venues,” the official said.

The official stated that there was no reason for Bangladesh to say no if Sri Lanka arrive for a two-match Test series in December. “Their security delegation has also been to Pakistan and visited venues,” he said. The Bangladesh team is due to tour Pakistan from January 18.