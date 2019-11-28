Indian archers Deepika Kumari and Ankita Bhakat reached the semi-finals of the women’s recurve event at the Asian Championships in Bangkok on Thursday, in the process earning an Olympic quota spot.

Three quota places were available at the continental championships and in lieu of two semi-final spots going to Indians, the spot at Olympics was confirmed.

The quota will go to the Indian Olympic Committee, confirmed World Archery.

Bhakt will face Karma from Bhutan in the semi-final while Kumari faces Nguyet Do Thi Anh from Vietnam.

Competing under a neutral flag with the Indian federation being suspended, the archers entered the final four after impressive wins in the quarter-final rounds. Kumari defeated Narisara Khunhiranchayo from Thailand (6-2) while Bhakat overcame Anastassiy Bannova from Ukraine (6-4).

In the third round, Kumari won a thriller against Iran’s Zahra Nemati (6-4) with the scores tied till the final set. Bhakat, in contrast, had a 6-0 win over Thi Phuong Nguyen.

Earlier, Kumari ensured she will reach the knockout stages as the top seed after registering a score of 655 in the qualification to top the chart. Bhakat had finished sixth.

🇧🇹 Bhutan, 🇮🇳 India (competing as neutral athlete) and 🇻🇳 Vietnam have won women’s #archery quota places for the @Tokyo2020 @Olympics at the Asian continental qualifier! 🌏🏹 — World Archery (@worldarchery) November 28, 2019

Each country can win a maximum of one quota place in each category, it will be just one spot despite two Indian archers being in with a shot to finish on the podium.

Kumari has already won a medal at the event. She had clinched the bronze medal in the recurve mixed pair event, partnering Atanu Das, where the duo defeated Yichai Zheng and Shaoxuan Wei of China 6-2 without breaking a sweat.