Spinner Rakheem Cornwall was the start as the West Indies thrashed Afghanistan by nine wickets early on day three of their one-off Test on Friday in Lucknow.

Cornwall took a match haul of 10 wickets as the West Indies bowled out Afghanistan for 120 on day three and reached their target of 31 to seal the win in just over an hour of the first session.

It was a harsh reality check for Afghanistan in conditions that should have suited them. They were awarded Test status in 2017 and have since defeated Ireland and Bangladesh but this performance exposed their vulnerabilities in the longest format.

Skipper Jason Holder claimed all three Afghan wickets to fall in the morning as the Windies needed just 7.1 overs to see off Afghanistan after they resumed the day on 109/7.

John Campbell made an unbeaten 19 and sealed the win with a boundary after losing his opening partner Kraigg Brathwaite for eight off Amir Hamza.

But it was the Cornwall-led spin attack that dismantled Afghanistan on day two as they collapsed from 53 for no loss to 10/7.

The 26-year-old Cornwall, playing just his second Test, and Roston Chase took three wickets each in the second innings.

Opener Javed Ahmadi top-scored with 62 before becoming the final wicket to fall on day two, which earlier witnessed the West Indies take a lead of 90 as they were 277 all out.

Shamarh Brooks made 111 – his maiden Test century – to extend West Indies’ dominance after the minnows were bowled out for 187 on the opening day, largely thanks to Cornwall’s 7-75.

Left-arm spinner Amir remained the only bright spot for Afghanistan with his five-wicket haul on Test debut as he returned figures of 5-74.

Afghanistan claimed their maiden victory in March when they beat fellow newcomers Ireland before defeating Bangladesh in September.

Most recently, Rashid Khan’s team clinched a 2-1 Twenty20 series win over the West Indies after being swept 3-0 in the preceding one-day internationals.