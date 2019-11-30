Steve Smith on Saturday became the fastest man to score 7,000 Test runs, shattering a record that had stood since 1946, while moving past Donald Bradman to become Australia’s 11th highest scorer.

The 30-year-old took a single off Muhammad Musa during the second Test against Pakistan in Adelaide to reach the milestone and take possession of a record held for 73 years by English great Wally Hammond.

Hammond reached the mark in 131 innings, while Smith, who played his first Test nine years ago, made the grade in his 126th. India’s Virender Sehwag is the third fastest in 134 innings.

Smith also passed the legendary Bradman’s 6,996 Test runs. It took Smith 70 Tests to do so, while Bradman needed only 52.

The 30-year-old’s heroics at the Ashes in England this year saw him widely labelled the best since Bradman, considered Test cricket’s greatest ever, when he scored a mammoth 774 runs in just seven innings.

Steve Smith gets to 7,000 Test runs faster than anyone else 👏 #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/wriMFnVvIs — #7Cricket (@7Cricket) November 30, 2019

Fewest inns to 7000 Test runs

126 - Steve Smith

131 - Walter Hammond

134 - Virender Sehwag

136 - Sachin Tendulkar

138 - Garry Sobers/Kumar Sangakkara/Virat Kohli#AusvPak — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 30, 2019

Youngest Australians to score 7000 Test runs:



30y180d – Steve Smith

30y215d – Ricky Ponting

31y326d – Michael Clarke

32y139d – Allan Border

33y209d – Steve Waugh

33y354d – Mark Taylor

34y100d – David Boon@WWOS #AUSvsPAK — Brett Graham (@brett_graham) November 30, 2019

Steve Smith becomes fastest to 7K Test runs (126 Test inns) breaking Wally Hammond's (131 inns) 73 year old record. Bradman fastest to 2K, 3K, 4K, 5K, 6K and Sangakkara fastest to 8K, 9K, 10K, 11K, 12K Test runs. Congratulations @stevesmith49 👏. @cricketcomau @ICC #Cricket — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) November 30, 2019

Fastest to each 1000-run mark in Tests (innings)



1000 Sutcliffe/Weekes (12)

2000 Bradman (22)

3000 Bradman (33)

4000 Bradman (48)

5000 Bradman (56)

6000 Bradman (68)

7000 STEVEN SMITH (126)

8000 Sangakkara (152)

9000 Sangakkara (172)

10000 Lara/Sachin/Sanga (195)#AUSvPAK — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) November 30, 2019

Tweet does not exist

He had the opportunity to pass both Bradman and Hammond in the first Test against Pakistan in Brisbane, but fell for just four in a rare failure.

In an insight into Smith’s determination to be the best, he said after missing out in Brisbane that he punishes himself when the runs do not flow.

“I always punish myself when I get no runs, just like I reward myself when I score runs with a chocolate bar at the end of the night if I get a hundred,” he said.

“So yeah, if I get no runs I always like to have a run or go to the gym or do something just to give myself a bit of a punishment.”

Smith still has 10 other Australian players above him in total Test runs scored.

Greg Chappell (7,110) is his next target, but he has a mountain to climb to reach Ricky Ponting, who amassed 13,378 runs in his 168 Tests.