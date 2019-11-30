Australia opener David Warner hit a rare Test triple century during the second match of the series against Pakistan in Adelaide on Saturday, joining an elite group of players to reach the milestone.
The 33-year-old brought up the mark with a boundary off Mohammad Abbas, smashing 37 fours in the near-faultless 389-ball innings.
Warner is the first player since India’s Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series.
The opener’s heroics in Adelaide followed his 154 in the first Test at Brisbane last week – his first Test century since a year-long ban for ball-tampering.
It has been a big turnaround for the former Australian vice-captain, who managed just 95 runs in 10 innings during this year’s Ashes series in England.
But he was denied the opportunity of going for Brian Lara’s record score of 400 not out, which was scored against England at St John’s in 2004. In Adelaide, however, Australia skipper Tim Paine decided to declare the innings with Warner on 335 not out.
(With AFP inputs)