Australia opener David Warner hit a rare Test triple century during the second match of the series against Pakistan in Adelaide on Saturday, joining an elite group of players to reach the milestone.

The 33-year-old brought up the mark with a boundary off Mohammad Abbas, smashing 37 fours in the near-faultless 389-ball innings.

Warner is the first player since India’s Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series.

The opener’s heroics in Adelaide followed his 154 in the first Test at Brisbane last week – his first Test century since a year-long ban for ball-tampering.

It has been a big turnaround for the former Australian vice-captain, who managed just 95 runs in 10 innings during this year’s Ashes series in England.

But he was denied the opportunity of going for Brian Lara’s record score of 400 not out, which was scored against England at St John’s in 2004. In Adelaide, however, Australia skipper Tim Paine decided to declare the innings with Warner on 335 not out.

It was a decision that evoked some pretty strong reactions on Twitter:

Historic knock

An extraordinary innings from Warner. Hardly played down the ground & scored more than half his runs through point & covers region. Only 3.6% runs came in the 'V' down the wicket. Of all double hundreds in our database since 2006, this is the lowest in the straight 'V'. #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/tQWD4S5EGU — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) November 30, 2019

David Warner 335*:



- Highest score in a Test @TheAdelaideOval; passing Sir Don Bradman's 299* v RSA in 1932



- 2nd highest score by an Australian in Tests; 380 by Matthew Hayden v ZIM at Perth in 2003



- 2nd highest score by any batsman in Tests against Pakistan#AUSvPAK 🇦🇺 — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) November 30, 2019

Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from a indomitable will. (Mahatma Gandhi) It’s not important what other people believe about you. It’s only important what you believe about yourself. @davidwarner31 #335notout pic.twitter.com/Vlg9NVktj0 — Candice Warner (@CandyFalzon) November 30, 2019

You know what’s really, really easy? Sitting on the couch and belittling an innings because it’s at home, or against a team that’s struggling, or not in an Ashes series.



You know what’s really, really bloody hard? Making a Test triple-century, ever, against anyone.#AUSvPAK — Brydon Coverdale (@brydoncoverdale) November 30, 2019

David Warner (335*) now has the highest score in a Day/Night First-Class game.

Previous record: Dean Jones (324*) for Victoria against South Australia at Melbourne in 1995#AUSvPAK #AUSvsPAK — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 30, 2019

Highest Test individual scores.



400* - Lara

380 - Hayden

375 - Lara

374 - Mahela

365* - Sobers

364 - Hutton

340 - Sanath

337 - Hanif

336* - Hammond

335* - Warner



*David Warner's 335* 10th highest Test individual score in 142-year Test cricket history. @davidwarner31 #Cricket — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) November 30, 2019

Tim Paine’s decision

#AUSvPAK

Yeah Tim Paine, going for a win is very noble.

But think about it - Pakistan batting, pink ball, and 3 days left.

Surely you could have let David Warner try for the 400. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) November 30, 2019

Genuinely surprised that Australia didn't let Warner go for 400/500. So much time left in the match and they won't have to bat again. — Ahmer Naqvi (@karachikhatmal) November 30, 2019

DA Warner 335 (418) b WT Championship#AUSvPAK — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) November 30, 2019

Big decision by Tim Paine to declare with Warner approaching Lara’s world record score of 400. This is most admirable aspect of Aussie cricket: personal milestones secondary to team interest. Warner must rest content at getting past Bradman’s highest score. In itself huge! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 30, 2019

Seeing Pakistan bat, I think Tim Paine despite rain threats in the next few days at Adelaide may well have overreacted & prematurely declared denying David Warner a possible world record. An hour was required by Warner. Team first perception of Australia is commendable. — Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) November 30, 2019

Tim Paine crushed once in a lifetime opportunity for any player.



If David Warner stayed there for 10-11 odd over he could have easily surpassed Brain Lara record.



#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/dNaaL45KXG — Shanawaz (@shanawazralam) November 30, 2019

Tim Paine in Australia as a captain: 232 runs



David Warner today: 335 runs#AUSvPAK — TUSHAR 🇮🇳🏏 (@mainlycricket) November 30, 2019

Doesn't get much more Warner than passing the ~sacred~ 334 but not then having a dart at 380/400. I love it. #AUSvPAK https://t.co/PmYgJZKp46 — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) November 30, 2019

(With AFP inputs)