India’s Sourabh Verma brought some cheer for the home contingent as he entered the men’s singles final at Syed Modi International badminton tournament with a thrilling semi-final win in Lucknow on Saturday.

Verma, the former national champion, beat world No. 44 Heo Kwang Hee 21-17, 16-21, 21-18 in a 75-minute thriller.

With the win, Verma ensured there will be Indian interest on the finals day in Lucknow as he is the only host shuttler to enter a title clash. He also has a shot to retain the title in the family with younger brother Sameer Verma having won the men’s singles title in the previous two editions. In fact, Sourabh Verma has the chance to make sure that India win the men’s singles title for the fifth year on the trot.

Verma will take on eighth seed Wang Tzu Wei in the final on Sunday. The Taiwanese had dispatched former World No 1 Son Wan Ho in straight games earlier. Verma has a 1-1 head-to-head record against Wang who is ranked 22nd in the world.

The world No 36 was involved in a bruising battle against the South Korean.

The 26-year-old Sourabh Verma has won four Super 100 titles in his career so far and this will be a good chance for him to earn the first Super 300 title.

Earlier in the day, in the women’s singles final, India’s Rituparna Das was knocked out in straight games by Thailand’s Chaiwan. The Thai teenager will take on Olympic champion Carolina Marin in the final.

