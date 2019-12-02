Nepal’s Anjali Chand on Monday registered the best figures in all Twenty20 Internationals, picking up an astonishing 6/0 against Maldives at the Pokhra cricket ground (Nepal) during the South Asian Games.

Chand’s 6/0 came in just 13 deliveries as Maldives were bundled out for just 16 in 10.1 overs. The hosts took just five balls to chase down the runs, winning with 115 balls to spare.

This encounter was the 24-year-old’s first match for Nepal, who are now at the top of the points table. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are the two other teams in the competition.

🔥 2.1-2-0-6 🔥



Nepal's Anjali Chand, on debut, recorded the best T20I bowling figures by a woman in the first match against Maldives at the South Asian Games!



Maldives were bowled out for just 16, which Nepal chased down in just five balls. pic.twitter.com/StMZTYEnhP — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) December 2, 2019

Chand picked up three wickets in her first over but didn’t get a hat-trick. She went on to pick up two more in her second and got her sixth wicket in the first ball of the third over.

Chand eclipsed the record held by Mas Elysa who registered 6/3 for Malaysia against China in January 2019.

The best figures in men’s T20Is was recorded last month with India medium-pacer Deepak Chahar finishing with 6/7 against Bangladesh.