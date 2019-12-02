Ace Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake on Monday lashed out at World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe for removing four events, including the 200m race from next year’s Diamond League.

“It has changed a lot, I am not going to lie,” Blake said in Mumbai, where he was promoting the upcoming Road Safety World Series.

Blake added, “The times we are running have slowed down, track and field is dying a little. If he [Coe] can take away the 200m and triple jump, I don’t know if he is trying to build it [track and field] or trying to kill athletics.

“That’s a stupid move he is making. He must enhance the sport, but he is killing it. It is just madness.”

Blake said he is eyeing nothing less than a gold medal in next year’s Tokyo Olympics, his last appearance at the quadrennial event. “It is going to be my last Olympics and definitely I am going for the gold,” he said.

The 29-year-old has two gold and two silver medals in the Olympics. “I have got plenty of medals in the past, but this will be the icing on the cake for me.”

Blake considers himself favourite to clinch the yellow metal in the 100m sprint at Tokyo. “I’m always the favourite, the second fastest man in the universe. Everyone has to look up to me. Definitely there are some good guys coming and I’ll be looking forward to the challenge,” he said.

“I think it is going to be epic, this is the greatest show on earth and everyone is looking for that blue-carpet event, which is the 100m,” Blake added.

The 29-year-old also said that he would start a programme in India to dig out talent. “I tell my West Indies cricketers they have to emulate India – Virat Kohli and all those sort of cricketers. Nothing wrong if they emulate us in sprinting,” he said.

“After the Olympics, I am going to start a programme in India to harness the talent here because I met some of them in Doha. There is a lot of talent in India. If we, as outsiders, come and show them what it takes to go to different level, that is going to be easy.”