The Sourav Ganguly-led Board of Control for Cricket in India is likely to increase the hosting fee of domestic matches for both playing and non-playing days after the state associations sought a revision during the board’s 88th Annual General Meeting.

The BCCI may also reconsider its decision to forcefully retire 17 scorers who are over 60 years-old after it raised by a member during the board’s AGM in Mumbai on Sunday.

“The board now has set aside a token amount of only Rs 1 lakh per day as hosting fee for non-international games only for the match days,” a member present during the AGM was quoted as saying by PTI. “We have sought for a revision and also proposed for fees during non-match days to bear the costs of travelling and all other arrangements related to teams’ practice sessions.”

The retirements were forced on the aforementioned scorers at the start of the current domestic season without any formal communication.

“There was no formal announcement in this regard from the BCCI, leaving them in the lurch as they never anticipated it. We want the board to reconsider the decision for at least this season, so that they can plan their future,” the member said.

He further pointed out that scorers just need good vision to carry out their roles and that no other cricketing nation has a specific retirement age for them.