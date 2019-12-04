Bengaluru police on Wednesday arrested Karnataka State Cricket Association management committee member Sudhindra Shinde in a Karnataka Premier League match fixing case, ANI reported.

On December 2, the Central Crime Branch had conducted a raid at the residence of Shinde, who is a former coach of KPL team Belagavi Panthers, after obtaining a warrant from a city court.

The 39-year-old Shinde is the coach of the Karnataka Under-19 team and a managing committee member of the KSCA from Raichur Zone. He is one of nine people to have been arrested so far in the match fixing case.

Panthers owner Ashfaq Ali Thar, their drummer Bhavesh Bafna, Bengaluru Blasters players Nishant Singh Shekhawat and M Vishwanath, their bowling coach Vinu Prasad, Bellary Tuskers captain CM Gautam and spinner Abrar Kazi, and international bookie Sayyam Gulati are the others who have been arrested.