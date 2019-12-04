Former India wicketkeeper batsman Vijay Dahiya will be the chief of talent scout development wing of Delhi Capitals, replacing Pravin Amre, who has decided to part ways after five years.

Dahiya, known for being a shrewd tactician, was an assistant coach with Kolkata Knight Riders when they won two IPL titles.

It is believed that Dahiya has been roped in for his in-depth and hands on knowledge on domestic players which will come in handy during the next IPL auction on December 19 in Kolkata. Amre on his part said that it was a mutual decision to part ways.

“We have parted on really amicable terms,” Amre was quoted as saying by PTI. “I feel that my family needs my time as I have been on road for the last eight years [three with Pune Warriors]. I am happy that I have done my part as players like Shreyas [Iyer], Prithvi [Shaw] are now established stars.

He added, “When Shreyas and Prithvi came into the DC set up, they needed a bit of hand-holding and guidance which I believe I provided. Now they are matured enough and I don’t think I need to be constantly around them.”

Amre said that he won’t apply for the national selector’s position unless someone from the BCCI speaks to him. “I will not apply unless I am asked to. I have thrice applied for batting coach’s position and have understood that there is no point applying if the BCCI doesn’t approach you,” Amre said.

“Take this year’s batting coach’s [Vikram Rathour’s] position for example. A lot of us applied but somewhere everyone knew that the candidate was already zeroed in on. So from my experiences, I have learnt that no point in applying unless BCCI wants,” Amre added.