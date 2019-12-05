Bob Willis, who famously bowled England to a dramatic Test win against Australia in 1981, died aged 70, his family announced on Wednesday.

Willis played in 90 Tests, taking 325 wickets with his aggressive pace bowling and also captained England for a spell before retiring in 1984 and taking up a career in broadcasting.

His most famous moment as a player came in the 1981 Ashes series, known as “Botham’s Ashes” for Ian Botham’s devastating displays with bat and ball, when he took 8/43 in a remarkable spell of fast bowling in the third Test at Headingley that changed the course of the series.

It is understood that Willis, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer three years ago, had begun to deteriorate in health over the past two months, with a recent scan revealing the cancer had advanced.

“We are heartbroken to lose our beloved Bob, who was an incredible husband, father, brother and grandfather,” said a statement from the Willis family. “He made a huge impact on everybody he knew and we will miss him terribly.”

Here’s how the cricket community Twitter paid tribute to him:

When Bob Willis retired in 1984, the leading wicket-takers in Test cricket were:

355 - Dennis Lilliee

325 - Bob Willis

312 - Ian Botham

309 - Lance Gibbs

307 - Fred Trueman — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 5, 2019

Gutted to hear the news of Bob Willis passing. A lovely person with a great humour who was so proud of England cricket. Legend. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏 pic.twitter.com/g4AQcnRK4n — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) December 4, 2019

RIP Bob Willis, 70.

One of England's greatest ever cricketers, a fabulously acerbic commentator, and wonderfully entertaining, intelligent, uncompromising & amusing company.

Enjoyed many fun times with him.

A true British sporting legend & rare spirit. pic.twitter.com/0BTtxTnVh3 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 4, 2019

RIP Bob Willis. Tragic passing of one of the greats of English cricket, fearless broadcaster and gentle soul. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) December 5, 2019

I wasn’t fortunate enough to see him bowl but loved his sense of humour and insights on the game.

Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Bob Willis. #RIPBobWillis — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 5, 2019

NZ Cricket has just released a statement from Sir Richard Hadlee on the passing of Bob Willis pic.twitter.com/NIqrZGAGYJ — Guy Heveldt (@GuyHeveldt) December 4, 2019

Incredibly sad to hear the news about Bob Willis. He was a true great, generous in sharing his knowledge about the game and a lovely man. RIP Bob x pic.twitter.com/HYJbLlQJRZ — James Anderson (@jimmy9) December 4, 2019

Such a sad time for cricket fans all around the world. Rest In Peace Bob.



You shall be remembered forever for what you have done on the pitch! #BobWillis pic.twitter.com/kpv5BsCyyL — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) December 4, 2019

Bob Willis will be forever pushing in off that very long run up; hair flowing, knees aching and a Bob Dylan lyric in his head. Great bowler, fearsome opponent and an icon of the game.#RIP — Richard Hinds (@rdhinds) December 4, 2019

At LAX airport waiting for a connection to LHR and reading some of the Bob Willis tributes.

TV Bob was the not Real Bob, of course. On the box, he could come across as curmudgeonly but he was kind, generous and very funny. One of the great men of cricket. RIP. — John Etheridge (@JohnSunCricket) December 4, 2019

Most cricket highlight reels entirely remove the bowler’s run-up. Bob Willis was a bowler whose run-ups alone would make great viewing. A great fast bowler. RIP. — Russell Jackson (@rustyjacko) December 5, 2019

The 1981 test is mainly remember for Ian Botham .....but we couldn’t have won it without RGD ....probably the greatest fast bowling spell by an England fast bowler ever #BobWillis — Neil Selman (@neilselman147) December 5, 2019

Every day in the summer my dad came home from work we’d play cricket in the garden & I’d mimic Bob Willis’s distinctive action. What a bowler, what a hero, what an honour to meet him. #BobWillis — Mark Pougatch (@markpougatch) December 4, 2019

Very sad to hear about Bob Willis' death. An iconic player for cricket fans of my vintage (especially those who wore out multiple copies of the Botham's Ashes video), perpetrator of English cricket's finest stump-out-of-the-ground moment, and an insightful, entertaining pundit. — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) December 4, 2019

RIP Bob Willis, the man who bowled England to victory in the first Test Match I ever watched, and thereby - because the match just happened to be Headingley '81 - made me a slave to cricket for life.



Knock, knock, knocking on heaven's door... — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) December 4, 2019

I met Bob Willis at a Van Morrison show at Wembley back in the 1980s. We talked about Bob Dylan. Willis was a massive Dylan fan and had added Dylan to his name by deed poll. RIP #BobWillis pic.twitter.com/1DXX6nUQHJ — John Kelly tweets (@johnkellytweets) December 4, 2019

An interview with Bob Willis on the subject of Bob Dylan, conducted by Jeff Stevens. This taken from Dylan Fanzine 'Endless Road,' No. 4, June 1983. pic.twitter.com/W8fitVWZ3o — Bob Dylan Notes (@bob_notes) December 4, 2019

‘Why do you take such a long run up Bob?’

‘To get my breath back.’

RIP Bob Willis.

Headingley ‘81 will never be forgotten. — Martin Hardy (@mhardysport) December 4, 2019

"They're going to get back for two... India are home.. Lord's goes wild' (Natwest Series Final 2002)



Bob Willis was many things. When it came to commentating tense cricket matches, he was inimitable.



RIP — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) December 4, 2019