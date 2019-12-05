Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said he has suggestions with regards to the Indian team going in to next year’s T20 World Cup, which he will discuss with captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri.

India will lock horns with the West Indies in a three-match T20 International series from Friday in Hyderabad. “We are chasing very well in T20 cricket. We need to do the same when batting first,” Ganguly said.

“I have some thoughts, which I will share with Virat, Ravi and the management. We haven’t played many T20 internationals and I am confident by the World Cup we will be absolutely ready,” Ganguly said while unveiling author Sharmistha Gooptu’s book in Kolkata.

The former India captain, however, did not elaborate on his plans he has. Speaking on India topping the charts in the Test rankings, Ganguly heaped praise on the team and said it has the potential to consistently win overseas.

“That’s the ultimate ambition. We did well in Australia last year. We have the team to do well in New Zealand and again in Australia. That’s what our aim is from the world’s best Test team,” he said.