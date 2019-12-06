Gautam Gambhir is in talks with GMR group, who have 50% stakes of Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals, for co-ownership of the franchise, according to a report by The Times of India.

The former India opener is looking to buy a 10% stake in the Delhi Capitals, for which he will need to pay Rs 100 crore, and is waiting for a clearance from the IPL governing council to go ahead with the deal.

The other 50% stakes of Delhi Capitals is owned by JSW group, who themselves became co-owners of the franchise only last year after paying a sum of Rs 550 crore.

Gambhir achieved success in the IPL while captaining the Kolkata Knight Riders but he also represented Delhi in two stints in the T20 tournament. Since the national capital is his hometown, he is said to be keen to invest in the DC franchise.

Known as Delhi Daredevils earlier, DC finished in the third position in IPL 2019. This was a promising result for them after a string of poor campaigns.

With a talented young squad led by Shreyas Iyer, and with the addition of seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin this year, the Capitals will be looking to make a bigger impact in the next edition of the IPL.