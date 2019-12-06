Abhijit Kale has been appointed chairman of Maharashtra Cricket Association’s senior selection committee. The former India cricketer will take over the job from Maharashtra captain Milind Gunjal.

This will be the first time the 46-year-old will be part of a selection committee of any team. Ironically, Kale had been banned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for a year in 2003 for offering bribes to national selectors Kiran More and Pranab Roy in exchange for a place in the Indian team.

Kale, who has represented India in one ODI, played first-class cricket from 1993 to 2007 and was a middle-order batsman.

“I was offered this opportunity by MCA and I decided to take up this responsibility,” Kale was quoted as saying by The Times of India when asked how he landed the selector’s job.