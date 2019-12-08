Manchester United delivered a potentially fatal blow to Manchester City’s Premier League title hopes on Saturday after leaders Liverpool secured the Christmas No 1 spot with victory against Bournemouth.

Defending champions City came into the match at the Etihad Stadium knowing they had to win after Jurgen Klopp’s men coasted to a 3-0 victory on England’s south coast but they succumbed to United’s lightning-quick attacks, losing 2-1.

City’s fourth league defeat of the season leaves them 14 points behind Liverpool, who have won 15 of their 16 league games. No side has ever gone on to win the title after being as many points behind the top side at the end of a day.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Manchester derby:

A picture for every Manchester United fan. Even Sir Alex Ferguson can't believe it. Solskjaer masterclass at the Etihad. 😎 pic.twitter.com/domio6J4tZ — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) December 7, 2019

A huge four days for Solskjær. Took on both Mourinho and Guardiola and beat them both. He’s back from the brink and proving he can be a Manchester United manager. These players want to play for him. #MUFC — Sam Pilger (@sampilger) December 7, 2019

Manchester Derby win....1st half was the blueprint for this team.

Devastating on the turnover of possession.

A game plan with desire and intensity.

Ole’s......@ManUtd #ManchesterDerby



Manchester is ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Erog7QdmPk — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 7, 2019

Manchester United is one of the weirdest team you could ever think of supporting. They find winning Big teams easy but you see those small teams like Aston Villa, Westbrom and the likes?! We remain kids to them #MCIMUN — BrezzIsLife (@jayythedope) December 7, 2019

2 - Manchester United are the first side to be 2-0 up before the half hour mark of a Premier League game away at Manchester City since Liverpool in November 2015. Shocked. pic.twitter.com/ffaGOTsRbK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 7, 2019

Manchester is Red 💪🏾🔴🔴🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/W4BxT3kq0O — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) December 7, 2019

Can’t beat a derby win. Stood up to EVERYTHING thrown at us & got what we deserved.



Manchester = 🔴 pic.twitter.com/al5nnmkCd3 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 7, 2019

Manchester will always be red!!!! — Sam Billings (@sambillings) December 7, 2019

Manchester is red 🔴🔴🔴 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 7, 2019

Thrilling Manchester derby. Well played all....and that includes VAR. if only Michael Oliver could do all the games, it would work brilliantly. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 7, 2019

Aaron wan-Bissaka was absolutely sensational today against Manchester City: a world-class defender #MUFC — Sam Pilger (@sampilger) December 7, 2019

Fred’s excess energy won’t be wasted. It’ll be siphoned into the national grid to power celebrations in Manchester this evening. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) December 7, 2019

Manchester United have won back to back games for the first time since February, they come against Mourinho's Spurs and Pep's City. This club is extremely strange. — Ali. (@UtdAlii) December 7, 2019

Bernd Leno next game against Manchester City after their defeat to Man Utd when they try to break Leicester’s record win: pic.twitter.com/qW6PDWnlGR — Aubazettes (@Aubazettes) December 7, 2019

Manchester City are struggling to get #PepOut trending! Not enough fans 🤣 — Chris (@LocoBurritoMan) December 7, 2019