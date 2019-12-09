Unbeaten at home in four matches, Jamshedpur FC will look to extend this impressive run when they play hosts to Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League match on Monday.

The ‘Men of Steel’ have picked up two wins and as many draws at home and their Spanish coach Antonio Iriondo will be keen to close the gap at the top.

The bad news for Jamshedpur is that Sergio Castel, who has five goals to his name, has not recovered in time after picking up a knock in the previous game against NorthEast United. Midfielder Piti has started training but will not be a part of the match day squad.

“We are going to keep trusting our players and the work they have done. I’m very happy with the situation at the moment. We have lost two of our foreign players but the team is still performing good. I hope we continue with this kind of performance until we can recover both the players,” said Iriondo.

The former Indian Arrows boys, Narender Gehlot and Jitender Singh, have fitted seamlessly into Iriondo’s system. Farukh Choudhary has impressed everyone with his tricks and flicks but it is about time for him to be more clinical in front of goal.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC are playing with new coach in Owen Coyle, who is famous for his stints at Bolton and Wigan. This was after John Gregory put in his papers and parted ways with the club.

Chennaiyin have just a single win to boast of and have conceded in every game, except one. Coyle’s immediate task would be to arrest their slide and sort out the defensive issues, both in terms of tactics and personnel.

“The first aim is to win games and do things systematically. I do recognize there are a lot of good opponents in the league. But we also have players with whom it is achievable to reach the play-offs,” said the experienced Coyle.

“We are very respectful of our opponent, because they have great quality. But we don’t come with fear also. If we are at our best tomorrow, we can win the game.

