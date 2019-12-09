SNAKE STOPS PLAY! There was a visitor on the field to delay the start of the match.



Follow it live - https://t.co/MrXmWO1GFo#APvVID @paytm #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/1GptRSyUHq — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 9, 2019

In what was a bizarre incident, the start of a Ranji Trophy match between Vidarbha and Andhra on Monday was delayed by a few minutes after a snake entered the ground in Vijayawada.

Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal, whose team are chasing a third successive Ranji Trophy crown, won the toss and elected to field. However, as the players made their way to the middle, a snake was spotted on the field and it resulted in a delay of few minutes.

“Snake stops play! There was a visitor on the field to delay the start of the match,” BCCI Domestic tweeted a 13-second video. The official Twitter handle of BCCI Domestic posted a video where the snake can be seen gliding on the field while seven to eight groundsmen trying to ensure that it slithers away.