The latest Indian athlete to be caught in a doping violation is boxer Sumit Sangwan, who was tested positive for a banned substance, according to a report by The Times of India.

Sangwan has returned positive for acetazolamide, which a diuretic and a masking agent that has been banned by World Anti-Doping Agency.

The 26-year-old boxer is an an Olympian and the reigning national champion in the 91kg category. His failed dope test comes on the heels of boxer Neeraj being provisionally suspended.

Sangwan reportedly took medication for eye injury which contained the banned substance. He was served with a notice of adverse analytical finding by the National Anti-Doping Agency on Monday, according to the newspaper. It is not known as yet if he will opt to check the ‘B’ sample testing or chosen to appeal to Nada’s anti-doping disciplinary panel.

Another high-profile Indian Olympian to fail a dope test is shooter Ravi Kumar. He tested positive for a beta-blocker and is provisionally suspended.