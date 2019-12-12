Skipper Virat Kohli led the sixes charge with seven hits over the fence to set up India’s series-clinching 67-run win over the West Indies in the third Twenty20 international on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Kohli, who smashed an unbeaten 70 off 29 balls, combined to hit 16 sixes between them as the hosts posted 240 for three in Mumbai.

The Indian bowlers then kept the West Indies to 173 for eight to win the three-match series 2-1.

Sharma, who hit 71, and Rahul, who top-scored with 91, put on 135 runs for the opening wicket to lay the platform for India’s imposing total.

Kohli, who was named man of the series for his 183 runs and a career-best 94 not out in the opening win, soon joined the party to flay the West Indies attack as he completed his fifty in just 21 balls.

“I had the opportunity to do something different, which I don’t usually do,” Kohli said of his slam-bang innings.

“I told KL to stay on till the end, and said I’ll try and smash a few... I’m trying to be able to play like this as well. You have to do it out there in the middle to gain confidence from it.

“I think two guys in the middle with clarity, the way Rahul and Rohit played today, that is key. Batting first (earlier), we’ve been too tight and hesitant, should we go for it, should we not.”

The two teams will next play three one-day internationals on December 15 (Chennai), December 18 (Visakhapatnam) and December 22 (Cuttack).

