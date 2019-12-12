India’s 15-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma (124 off 78) and captain Veda Krishnamurthy (113 off 99) slammed centuries as India A piled on 312/9 in their first one-day game in Australia. This is India A’s first tour Down Under after A tours for women were revived.

Australia A, led by Tahlia McGrath, won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Thursday. With bowlers who are fresh off the Women’s Big Bash League, including highest wicket-taker Molly Strano, it seemed like a good call.

But India’s national team T20I opener Verma, who had broken Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the youngest Indian to score an international fifty in West Indies, continued in the same vein with a sizzling innings at the top of the order. Her 78-ball 124 included 19 boundaries and four sixes.

The bowlers Shafali Verma faced today, and where they finished in terms of most wickets in the WBBL this season:



Strano (1st), Vakarewa (3rd), Johnson (6th), Wellington (=8th), Brown (=8th), Graham (11th), McGrath (15th). https://t.co/fdtke8MUDV — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) December 12, 2019

After she was dismissed by Strano in the 22nd over, captain Veda took up the mantle of big-hitting. Veda, who was a regular in the Indian ODI squad before a brief spell outside, showed good form with a knock that included 16 fours and a six.

Other than these two, no Indian batter crossed 20 runs, with internationals Priya Punia and D Hemlatha having poor outings. India will pplay two more one-day games and three T20s on the tour, which is also a rehearsal for the T20 World Cup in Australia starting February.