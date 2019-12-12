India skipper Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma will end the year as the joint top-run getters in men’s Twenty20 International cricket with 2,633 runs each.

In the third T20I against the West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium, both Indian batsmen found their groove with startling ease. Rohit worked his way to 71 off 34 balls with six fours and five sixes while Kohli, who walked in after Rishabh Pant was dismissed for a duck, went on the attack right away to score an unbeaten 70 (including a six off the last ball he faced) off 29 balls with four fours and seven sixes.

Kohli has played fewer T20Is as compared to Rohit but they have faced almost the same number of balls – with the former facing 1907 balls as compared to 1905 balls by the latter. Their strike-rates are all very similar as well.

Kohli has a much higher average but that basically comes down to him remaining not out in 20 of the 70 innings he has played in the format.

Rohit does take a lead in the six-hitting stakes though – having hit 120 sixes to Kohli’s 71. And it is this love of the big shot that makes him such a dangerous player.

Given that both players are going to be around for a while more, the record will probably change hands many times but this moment gives us a rare opportunity to celebrate a partnership that has served India so well in the last few years.

Here’s a look at the top 10 run-getters in men’s T20Is: