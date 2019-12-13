Seven overseas players have been listed at the highest base price of Rs 2 crores as the player auction list for Indian Premier League 2020 season is out with a total of 332 cricketers set to go under the hammer in Kolkata on December 19th, 2019.
While 997 players had initially registered, the final list has been pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players.
With Rs 2 crore as the highest reserve price, seven overseas players – Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn and Angelo Mathews have opted to be slotted in the highest bracket.
Read: Complete list of players released, purse remaining and players retained by eight teams
Robin Uthappa is the only Indian player in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Other Indian stars, Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan and Jaydev Unadkat have set their base price at Rs 1 crore.
A total of 186 Indian players, 143 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the IPL 2020 player auction in Kolkata.
(BP: Base Price)
List of Capped Players as per their BP
|Base Price (Rs)
|Total
|Indians
|Overseas
|2 Crore
|7
|-
|7
|1.5 Crore
|10
|1
|9
|1 Crore
|23
|3
|20
|75 Lacs
|16
|-
|16
|50 Lacs
|78
|9
|69
List of Uncapped Players as per their BP
|Base Price (Rs)
|Total
|Indians
|Overseas
|40 Lacs
|7
|1
|6
|30 Lacs
|8
|5
|3
|20 Lacs
|183
|167
|16
Here’s the full list of players as confirmed by the Indian Premier League website:
Player list for IPL 2020 auction (Sorted by BP)
|Player name
|Country
|Previous IPL Team(s)
|2019 team
|Status
|Base Price (Rs Lakhs)
|Chris Lynn
|Australia
|DCH, KKR
|KKR
|Capped
|200
|Pat Cummins
|Australia
|KKR, DD, MI
|Capped
|200
|Glenn Maxwell
|Australia
|MI, KXIP, DD
|Capped
|200
|Dale Steyn
|South Africa
|DCH, SRH, GL, RCB
|RCB
|Capped
|200
|Mitchell Marsh
|Australia
|DCH, PWI, RPS
|Capped
|200
|Josh Hazlewood
|Australia
|Capped
|200
|Angelo Mathews
|Sri Lanka
|KKR, PWI, DD
|Capped
|200
|Eoin Morgan
|England
|RCB, KKR, SRH, KXIP
|Capped
|150
|Jason Roy
|England
|GL, DD
|Capped
|150
|Robin Uthappa
|India
|MI, RCB, PWI, KKR
|KKR
|Capped
|150
|Chris Morris
|South Africa
|CSK,RR, DD,DC
|DC
|Capped
|150
|Chris Woakes
|England
|KKR, RCB
|Capped
|150
|Adam Zampa
|Australia
|RPS
|Capped
|150
|Shaun Marsh
|Australia
|KXIP
|Capped
|150
|David Willey
|England
|CSK
|CSK
|Capped
|150
|Kane Richardson
|Australia
|PWI, RR, RCB
|Capped
|150
|Kyle Abbott
|South Africa
|KXIP
|Capped
|150
|Aaron Finch
|Australia
|RR, DD, PWI, SRH, MI, GL, KXIP
|Capped
|100
|Sam Curran
|England
|KXIP
|KXIP
|Capped
|100
|Yusuf Pathan
|India
|RR, KKR, SRH
|SRH
|Capped
|100
|Nathan Coulter-Nile
|Australia
|MI, DD, KKR, RCB
|RCB
|Capped
|100
|Tim Southee
|New Zealand
|CSK, MI, RR, RCB
|RCB
|Capped
|100
|Andrew Tye
|Australia
|GL, KXIP
|KXIP
|Capped
|100
|Jaydev Unadkat
|India
|KKR, RCB, DD,RPS,RR
|RR
|Capped
|100
|Piyush Chawla
|India
|KXIP, KKR
|KKR
|Capped
|100
|Martin Guptill
|New Zealand
|MI, KXIP, SRH
|SRH
|Capped
|100
|Evin Lewis
|West Indies
|MI
|MI
|Capped
|100
|Colin Munro
|New Zealand
|KKR, DC
|DC
|Capped
|100
|Marcus Stoinis
|Australia
|KXIP, RCB
|RCB
|Capped
|100
|Mustafizur Rahman
|Bangladesh
|SRH, MI
|Capped
|100
|Tom Banton
|England
|Capped
|100
|Alex Hales
|England
|MI, SRH
|Capped
|100
|Rilee Rossouw
|South Africa
|RCB
|Capped
|100
|Tom Curran
|England
|KKR
|Capped
|100
|Ashton Agar
|Australia
|Capped
|100
|Moises Henriques
|Australia
|KKR, DD, SRH, RCB, KXIP
|KXIP
|Capped
|100
|D'Arcy Short
|Australia
|RR
|Capped
|100
|James Pattinson
|Australia
|KKR
|Capped
|100
|Liam Plunkett
|England
|DD
|Capped
|100
|Thisara Perera
|Sri Lanka
|CSK, KTK, MI, SRH, KXIP, RPS
|Capped
|100
|Colin De Grandhomme
|New Zealand
|KKR, RCB
|RCB
|Capped
|75
|Mushfiqur Rahim
|Bangladesh
|Capped
|75
|Ish Sodhi
|New Zealand
|RR
|RR
|Capped
|75
|David Miller
|South Africa
|KXIP
|KXIP
|Capped
|75
|Ben Cutting
|Australia
|RR, SRH, MI
|MI
|Capped
|75
|Corey Anderson
|New Zealand
|MI,DD, RCB
|Capped
|75
|Jason Holder
|West Indies
|CSK, SRH, KKR
|Capped
|75
|Chris Jordan
|England
|RCB, SRH
|Capped
|75
|Sean Abbott
|Australia
|RCB
|Capped
|75
|Lendl Simmons
|West Indies
|MI
|Capped
|75
|David Wiese
|South Africa
|RCB
|Capped
|75
|Marchant De Lange
|South Africa
|KKR, MI
|Capped
|75
|Mohammad Mahmudullah
|Bangladesh
|Capped
|75
|Ashton Turner
|Australia
|RR
|RR
|Capped
|75
|Saqib Mahmood
|England
|Capped
|75
|Dan Christian
|Australia
|DCH, RCB, RPS, DD
|Capped
|75
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|India
|KKR, RCB, KXIP
|Capped
|50
|Hanuma Vihari
|India
|SRH , DC
|DC
|Capped
|50
|Stuart Binny
|India
|MI, RCB, RR
|RR
|Capped
|50
|Alex Carey
|Australia
|Capped
|50
|Shai Hope
|West Indies
|Capped
|50
|Heinrich Klaasen
|South Africa
|RR, RCB
|RCB
|Capped
|50
|Naman Ojha
|India
|RR, SRH, DD
|Capped
|50
|Kusal Perera
|Sri Lanka
|RR
|Capped
|50
|Sheldon Cottrell
|West Indies
|Capped
|50
|Mohit Sharma
|India
|KXIP, CSK
|CSK
|Capped
|50
|Zahir Khan
|Afghanistan
|RR
|Capped
|50
|Hayden Walsh
|West Indies
|Capped
|50
|Shimron Hetmyer
|West Indies
|RCB
|RCB
|Capped
|50
|Colin Ingram
|South Africa
|DD, DC
|DC
|Capped
|50
|Saurabh Tiwary
|India
|RCB, DD, RPS, MI
|Capped
|50
|Manoj Tiwary
|India
|DD, KKR, RPS, KXIP
|Capped
|50
|Carlos Brathwaite
|West Indies
|DD, SRH, KKR
|KKR
|Capped
|50
|Rishi Dhawan
|India
|MI, KXIP, KKR
|Capped
|50
|James Neesham
|New Zealand
|DD
|Capped
|50
|Andile Phehlukwayo
|South Africa
|Capped
|50
|Alzarri Joseph
|West Indies
|MI
|MI
|Capped
|50
|Adam Milne
|New Zealand
|RCB, MI
|MI
|Capped
|50
|Anrich Nortje
|South Africa
|KKR
|Capped
|50
|Barinder Sran
|India
|RR, SRH, KXIP, MI
|MI
|Capped
|50
|Mark Wood
|England
|CSK
|Capped
|50
|Janneman Malan
|South Africa
|Capped
|50
|Aiden Markram
|South Africa
|Capped
|50
|Fabian Allen
|West Indies
|Capped
|50
|Daryl Mitchell
|New Zealand
|Capped
|50
|Rovman Powell
|West Indies
|KKR
|Capped
|50
|Isuru Udana
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|50
|Ben Dunk
|Australia
|MI
|Capped
|50
|Tom Latham
|New Zealand
|Capped
|50
|Ben McDermott
|Australia
|Capped
|50
|Glenn Phillips
|New Zealand
|Capped
|50
|Tim Seifert
|New Zealand
|Capped
|50
|Mohammad Shahzad
|Afghanistan
|Capped
|50
|Pat Brown
|England
|Capped
|50
|Beuran Hendricks
|South Africa
|KXIP
|MI
|Capped
|50
|Matt Henry
|New Zealand
|KXIP
|Capped
|50
|Oshane Thomas
|West Indies
|RR
|RR
|Capped
|50
|Naveen Ul Haq
|Afghanistan
|Capped
|50
|Qais Ahmad
|Afghanistan
|Capped
|50
|Fawad Ahmed
|Australia
|Capped
|50
|Khary Pierre
|West Indies
|Capped
|50
|Waqar Salamkheil
|Afghanistan
|Capped
|50
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|South Africa
|RCB
|Capped
|50
|Tom Bruce
|New Zealand
|Capped
|50
|Oshada Fernando
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|50
|Avishka Fernando
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|50
|Brandon King
|West Indies
|Capped
|50
|Rassie Van Der Dussen
|South Africa
|Capped
|50
|James Faulkner
|Australia
|PWI, KXIP, RR, GL
|Capped
|50
|Lewis Gregory
|England
|Capped
|50
|Scott Kuggeleijn
|New Zealand
|CSK
|CSK
|Capped
|50
|Romario Shepherd
|West Indies
|Capped
|50
|Karim Janat
|Afghanistan
|Capped
|50
|Doug Bracewell
|New Zealand
|DD
|Capped
|50
|Ben Laughlin
|Australia
|CSK, SRH, RR
|Capped
|50
|Tymal Mills
|England
|RCB
|Capped
|50
|Ravi Bopara
|England
|KXIP, SRH
|Capped
|50
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|50
|Dimuth Karunarathna
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|50
|Wiaan Mulder
|South Africa
|Capped
|50
|Dasun Shanaka
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|50
|Jon Jon Smuts
|South Africa
|Capped
|50
|Dushmanta Chameera
|Sri Lanka
|RR
|Capped
|50
|Obed McCoy
|West Indies
|Capped
|50
|Nuwan Pradeep
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|50
|Blair Tickner
|New Zealand
|Capped
|50
|Kesrick Williams
|West Indies
|Capped
|50
|Anaru Kitchen
|New Zealand
|Capped
|50
|Jeevan Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|DD
|Capped
|50
|Angelo Perera
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|50
|Seekkuge Prasanna
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|50
|Sabbir Rahaman
|Bangladesh
|Capped
|50
|Raymon Reifer
|West Indies
|Capped
|50
|Mohammad Saifuddin
|Bangladesh
|Capped
|50
|Deepak Hooda
|India
|RR, SRH
|SRH
|Uncapped
|40
|Riley Meredith
|Australia
|Uncapped
|40
|Laurie Evans
|England
|Uncapped
|40
|Ben Dwarshuis
|Australia
|KXIP
|Uncapped
|40
|Cameron Delport
|South Africa
|KKR
|Uncapped
|40
|Benny Howell
|England
|Uncapped
|40
|James Fuller
|England
|Uncapped
|40
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|India
|KXIP
|KXIP
|Uncapped
|30
|Noor Ahmad
|Afghanistan
|Uncapped
|30
|Anureet Singh
|India
|KKR, KXIP, RR
|Uncapped
|30
|Jalaj Saxena
|India
|MI, RCB, DC
|DC
|Uncapped
|30
|Pradeep Sangwan
|India
|DD, KKR, GL, MI
|Uncapped
|30
|Jaskarandeep Singh
|India
|DCH, RPS
|Uncapped
|30
|David Payne
|England
|Uncapped
|30
|Will Jacks
|England
|Uncapped
|30
|Harpreet Bhatia
|India
|KKR, PWI, RCB
|Uncapped
|20
|Priyam Garg
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Rohan Kadam
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Manjot Kalra
|India
|DC
|DC
|Uncapped
|20
|Virat Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Rahul Tripathi
|India
|RPS, RR
|RR
|Uncapped
|20
|Pavan Deshpande
|India
|RCB
|Uncapped
|20
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Shahrukh Khan
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Daniel Sams
|Australia
|Uncapped
|20
|Ankush Bains
|India
|RPS, DC
|DC
|Uncapped
|20
|K.S Bharat
|India
|DD
|Uncapped
|20
|Kedar Devdhar
|India
|DCH
|Uncapped
|20
|Anuj Rawat
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Prabhsimran Singh
|India
|KXIP
|KXIP
|Uncapped
|20
|Vishnu Vinod
|India
|RCB
|Uncapped
|20
|Tushar Deshpande
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Kulwant Khejroliya
|India
|MI, RCB
|RCB
|Uncapped
|20
|Ishan Porel
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Akash Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Kartik Tyagi
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Ravi Bishnoi
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|K.C Cariappa
|India
|KXIP, KKR
|KKR
|Uncapped
|20
|R Sai Kishore
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|M Siddharth
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Midhun Sudhesan
|India
|RR
|Uncapped
|20
|Shivam Chauhan
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Abhimanyu Easwaran
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Naushad Shaikh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Pratham Singh
|India
|GL
|Uncapped
|20
|Himmat Singh
|India
|RCB
|RCB
|Uncapped
|20
|Ayush Badoni
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Sandeep Bavanaka
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Pravin Dubey
|India
|RCB
|Uncapped
|20
|Chris Green
|Australia
|Uncapped
|20
|Shubhang Hegde
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Shams Mulani
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Shubham Ranjane
|India
|RR
|RR
|Uncapped
|20
|Dhruv Shorey
|India
|CSK
|CSK
|Uncapped
|20
|Swapnil Singh
|India
|MI, KXIP
|Uncapped
|20
|Lalit Yadav
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Shahbaz Ahamad
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Sheldon Jackson
|India
|KKR
|Uncapped
|20
|Arun Karthick
|India
|CSK, RCB
|Uncapped
|20
|Nikhil Naik
|India
|KXIP, KKR
|KKR
|Uncapped
|20
|Agniv Pan
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Joshua Philippe
|Australia
|Uncapped
|20
|Luvnith Sisodia
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Upendra Singh Yadav
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Ali Khan
|United States of America
|Associate
|20
|Mohsin Khan
|India
|MI
|Uncapped
|20
|Lukman Hussain Meriwala
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Rahul Shukla
|India
|MI, RR, DD
|Uncapped
|20
|Gourav Yadav
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Zeeshan Ansari
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Satyajeet Bachhav
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Tejas Baroka
|India
|GL
|Uncapped
|20
|Shivil Kaushik
|India
|GL
|Uncapped
|20
|Pradeep Sahu
|India
|RR, KXIP
|Uncapped
|20
|Karanveer Singh
|India
|KXIP
|Uncapped
|20
|Shivam Bhambri
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Ricky Bhui
|India
|SRH
|SRH
|Uncapped
|20
|Hiten Dalal
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Shubham Khajuria
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Amandeep Khare
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Samarth R
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Mayank Rawat
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|N.Tilak Varma
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Prayas Barman
|India
|RCB
|RCB
|Uncapped
|20
|Prashant Chopra
|India
|RR
|RR
|Uncapped
|20
|Mayank Dagar
|India
|KXIP
|Uncapped
|20
|C Hari Nishaanth
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Roosh Kalaria
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Akshay Karnewar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Sumit Kumar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Vishal Kushwah
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Akshdeep Nath
|India
|GL, KXIP, RCB
|RCB
|Uncapped
|20
|Avi Barot
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Aryan Juyal
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Sumit Kumar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Anmol Malhotra
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Smit Patel
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Saurabh Rawat
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Jitesh Sharma
|India
|MI
|Uncapped
|20
|Mayank Sidhu
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Nandre Burger
|South Africa
|Uncapped
|20
|Stephen Chipurupalli
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Yash Dayal
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|C.V Milind
|India
|DD
|Uncapped
|20
|G Periyasamy
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Chetan Sakariya
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Kuldeep Sen
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Pradeep Thippeswamy
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Tanveer Ul Haq
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Mihir Hirwani
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|S Manigandan
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Shiva Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Ajay Sonu T
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Pravin Tambe
|India
|RR, GL, SRH
|Uncapped
|20
|Sagar Udeshi
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Sachin Baby
|India
|RR, RCB, SRH
|Uncapped
|20
|Rajesh Bishnoi
|India
|RCB
|Uncapped
|20
|Unmukt Chand
|India
|DD, RR, MI
|Uncapped
|20
|Tanmay Mishra
|India
|DCH
|Uncapped
|20
|Priyank Panchal
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Vishnu Solanki
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Chaitanya Bishnoi
|India
|CSK
|CSK
|Uncapped
|20
|Yudhvir Charak
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Chandrapal Chundawat
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Tajinder Dhillon
|India
|MI
|Uncapped
|20
|Azim Kazi
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Sujit Nayak
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Abdul Samad
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Utkarsh Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Harsh Tyagi
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Aniket Choudhary
|India
|RCB
|Uncapped
|20
|Puneet Datey
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Akash Deep
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Nathan Ellis
|Australia
|Uncapped
|20
|Sayan Ghosh
|India
|KKR, DD
|Uncapped
|20
|Chemar Holder
|West Indies
|Uncapped
|20
|Arzan Nagwaswalla
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Safvan Patel
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Prithviraj Yarra
|India
|KKR
|KKR
|Uncapped
|20
|Armaan Jaffer
|India
|KXIP
|Uncapped
|20
|Siddharth Krishnamurthy
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Rajat Patidar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Shubham Singh Pundir
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Himanshu Rana
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Ekant Sen
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Subhranshu Senapati
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Baba Aparajith
|India
|RPS
|Uncapped
|20
|Gerald Coetzee
|South Africa
|Uncapped
|20
|George Garton
|England
|Uncapped
|20
|Ankit Kaushik
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|M Mohammed
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Ankit Sharma
|India
|DCH, SRH, RPS, RR
|Uncapped
|20
|Vivek Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Gurinder Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Vaibhav Arora
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Mukesh Choudhary
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Saurabh Dubey
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Matt Kelly
|Australia
|KKR
|KKR
|Uncapped
|20
|Arafat Khan
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Zahoor Khan
|UAE
|Associate
|20
|Sushant Mishra
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Kanishk Seth
|India
|CSK
|Uncapped
|20
|Lalit Yadav
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Max Bryant
|Australia
|Uncapped
|20
|Rahul Gahlaut
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Salman Khan
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Sharad Lumba
|India
|MI
|Uncapped
|20
|Marco Marais
|South Africa
|Uncapped
|20
|George Munsey
|Scotland
|Associate
|20
|Nehal Pajni
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Himanshu Bisht
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Rohit Damodaran
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Ayush Jamwal
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Anirudha Joshi
|India
|RCB
|Uncapped
|20
|Ripal Patel
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Abhimanyu Rana
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Kshitiz Sharma
|India
|CSK
|Uncapped
|20
|Nitin Sharma
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Akshay Solanki
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Pranshu Vijayran
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Nikhil Chaudhary
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Rajat Choudhary
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Khizar Dafedar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Digvijay Deshmukh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Dharmendrasinh Jadeja
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Aman Khan
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Prerak Mankad
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Dhrumil Matkar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Ramandeep Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Prince Balwant Rai Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|M Abhinav
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Arjun Azad
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Nachiket Bhute
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Corbin Bosch
|South Africa
|Uncapped
|20
|Shaik Ismail
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Jack Prestwidge
|Australia
|Uncapped
|20
|Yash Rathod
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Pratyush Singh
|India
|DD
|Uncapped
|20
The auction will start at 15:30 IST on December 19.