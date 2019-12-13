Seven overseas players have been listed at the highest base price of Rs 2 crores as the player auction list for Indian Premier League 2020 season is out with a total of 332 cricketers set to go under the hammer in Kolkata on December 19th, 2019.

While 997 players had initially registered, the final list has been pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players.

With Rs 2 crore as the highest reserve price, seven overseas players – Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn and Angelo Mathews have opted to be slotted in the highest bracket.

Robin Uthappa is the only Indian player in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Other Indian stars, Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan and Jaydev Unadkat have set their base price at Rs 1 crore.

A total of 186 Indian players, 143 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the IPL 2020 player auction in Kolkata.

(BP: Base Price)

List of Capped Players as per their BP

Base Price (Rs) Total Indians Overseas
2 Crore 7 - 7
1.5 Crore 10 1 9
1 Crore 23 3 20
75 Lacs 16 - 16
50 Lacs 78 9 69

List of Uncapped Players as per their BP

Base Price (Rs) Total Indians Overseas
40 Lacs 7 1 6
30 Lacs 8 5 3
20 Lacs 183 167 16

Here’s the full list of players as confirmed by the Indian Premier League website:

Player list for IPL 2020 auction (Sorted by BP)

Player name Country Previous IPL Team(s) 2019 team Status Base Price (Rs Lakhs)
Chris Lynn Australia DCH, KKR KKR Capped 200
Pat Cummins Australia KKR, DD, MI Capped 200
Glenn Maxwell Australia MI, KXIP, DD Capped 200
Dale Steyn South Africa DCH, SRH, GL, RCB RCB Capped 200
Mitchell Marsh Australia DCH, PWI, RPS Capped 200
Josh Hazlewood Australia Capped 200
Angelo Mathews Sri Lanka KKR, PWI, DD Capped 200
Eoin Morgan England RCB, KKR, SRH, KXIP Capped 150
Jason Roy England GL, DD Capped 150
Robin Uthappa India MI, RCB, PWI, KKR KKR Capped 150
Chris Morris South Africa CSK,RR, DD,DC DC Capped 150
Chris Woakes England KKR, RCB Capped 150
Adam Zampa Australia RPS Capped 150
Shaun Marsh Australia KXIP Capped 150
David Willey England CSK CSK Capped 150
Kane Richardson Australia PWI, RR, RCB Capped 150
Kyle Abbott South Africa KXIP Capped 150
Aaron Finch Australia RR, DD, PWI, SRH, MI, GL, KXIP Capped 100
Sam Curran England KXIP KXIP Capped 100
Yusuf Pathan India RR, KKR, SRH SRH Capped 100
Nathan Coulter-Nile Australia MI, DD, KKR, RCB RCB Capped 100
Tim Southee New Zealand CSK, MI, RR, RCB RCB Capped 100
Andrew Tye Australia GL, KXIP KXIP Capped 100
Jaydev Unadkat India KKR, RCB, DD,RPS,RR RR Capped 100
Piyush Chawla India KXIP, KKR KKR Capped 100
Martin Guptill New Zealand MI, KXIP, SRH SRH Capped 100
Evin Lewis West Indies MI MI Capped 100
Colin Munro New Zealand KKR, DC DC Capped 100
Marcus Stoinis Australia KXIP, RCB RCB Capped 100
Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh SRH, MI Capped 100
Tom Banton England Capped 100
Alex Hales England MI, SRH Capped 100
Rilee Rossouw South Africa RCB Capped 100
Tom Curran England KKR Capped 100
Ashton Agar Australia Capped 100
Moises Henriques Australia KKR, DD, SRH, RCB, KXIP KXIP Capped 100
D'Arcy Short Australia RR Capped 100
James Pattinson Australia KKR Capped 100
Liam Plunkett England DD Capped 100
Thisara Perera Sri Lanka CSK, KTK, MI, SRH, KXIP, RPS Capped 100
Colin De Grandhomme New Zealand KKR, RCB RCB Capped 75
Mushfiqur Rahim Bangladesh Capped 75
Ish Sodhi New Zealand RR RR Capped 75
David Miller South Africa KXIP KXIP Capped 75
Ben Cutting Australia RR, SRH, MI MI Capped 75
Corey Anderson New Zealand MI,DD, RCB Capped 75
Jason Holder West Indies CSK, SRH, KKR Capped 75
Chris Jordan England RCB, SRH Capped 75
Sean Abbott Australia RCB Capped 75
Lendl Simmons West Indies MI Capped 75
David Wiese South Africa RCB Capped 75
Marchant De Lange South Africa KKR, MI Capped 75
Mohammad Mahmudullah Bangladesh Capped 75
Ashton Turner Australia RR RR Capped 75
Saqib Mahmood England Capped 75
Dan Christian Australia DCH, RCB, RPS, DD Capped 75
Cheteshwar Pujara India KKR, RCB, KXIP Capped 50
Hanuma Vihari India SRH , DC DC Capped 50
Stuart Binny India MI, RCB, RR RR Capped 50
Alex Carey Australia Capped 50
Shai Hope West Indies Capped 50
Heinrich Klaasen South Africa RR, RCB RCB Capped 50
Naman Ojha India RR, SRH, DD Capped 50
Kusal Perera Sri Lanka RR Capped 50
Sheldon Cottrell West Indies Capped 50
Mohit Sharma India KXIP, CSK CSK Capped 50
Zahir Khan Afghanistan RR Capped 50
Hayden Walsh West Indies Capped 50
Shimron Hetmyer West Indies RCB RCB Capped 50
Colin Ingram South Africa DD, DC DC Capped 50
Saurabh Tiwary India RCB, DD, RPS, MI Capped 50
Manoj Tiwary India DD, KKR, RPS, KXIP Capped 50
Carlos Brathwaite West Indies DD, SRH, KKR KKR Capped 50
Rishi Dhawan India MI, KXIP, KKR Capped 50
James Neesham New Zealand DD Capped 50
Andile Phehlukwayo South Africa Capped 50
Alzarri Joseph West Indies MI MI Capped 50
Adam Milne New Zealand RCB, MI MI Capped 50
Anrich Nortje South Africa KKR Capped 50
Barinder Sran India RR, SRH, KXIP, MI MI Capped 50
Mark Wood England CSK Capped 50
Janneman Malan South Africa Capped 50
Aiden Markram South Africa Capped 50
Fabian Allen West Indies Capped 50
Daryl Mitchell New Zealand Capped 50
Rovman Powell West Indies KKR Capped 50
Isuru Udana Sri Lanka Capped 50
Ben Dunk Australia MI Capped 50
Tom Latham New Zealand Capped 50
Ben McDermott Australia Capped 50
Glenn Phillips New Zealand Capped 50
Tim Seifert New Zealand Capped 50
Mohammad Shahzad Afghanistan Capped 50
Pat Brown England Capped 50
Beuran Hendricks South Africa KXIP MI Capped 50
Matt Henry New Zealand KXIP Capped 50
Oshane Thomas West Indies RR RR Capped 50
Naveen Ul Haq Afghanistan Capped 50
Qais Ahmad Afghanistan Capped 50
Fawad Ahmed Australia Capped 50
Khary Pierre West Indies Capped 50
Waqar Salamkheil Afghanistan Capped 50
Tabraiz Shamsi South Africa RCB Capped 50
Tom Bruce New Zealand Capped 50
Oshada Fernando Sri Lanka Capped 50
Avishka Fernando Sri Lanka Capped 50
Brandon King West Indies Capped 50
Rassie Van Der Dussen South Africa Capped 50
James Faulkner Australia PWI, KXIP, RR, GL Capped 50
Lewis Gregory England Capped 50
Scott Kuggeleijn New Zealand CSK CSK Capped 50
Romario Shepherd West Indies Capped 50
Karim Janat Afghanistan Capped 50
Doug Bracewell New Zealand DD Capped 50
Ben Laughlin Australia CSK, SRH, RR Capped 50
Tymal Mills England RCB Capped 50
Ravi Bopara England KXIP, SRH Capped 50
Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka Capped 50
Dimuth Karunarathna Sri Lanka Capped 50
Wiaan Mulder South Africa Capped 50
Dasun Shanaka Sri Lanka Capped 50
Jon Jon Smuts South Africa Capped 50
Dushmanta Chameera Sri Lanka RR Capped 50
Obed McCoy West Indies Capped 50
Nuwan Pradeep Sri Lanka Capped 50
Blair Tickner New Zealand Capped 50
Kesrick Williams West Indies Capped 50
Anaru Kitchen New Zealand Capped 50
Jeevan Mendis Sri Lanka DD Capped 50
Angelo Perera Sri Lanka Capped 50
Seekkuge Prasanna Sri Lanka Capped 50
Sabbir Rahaman Bangladesh Capped 50
Raymon Reifer West Indies Capped 50
Mohammad Saifuddin Bangladesh Capped 50
Deepak Hooda India RR, SRH SRH Uncapped 40
Riley Meredith Australia Uncapped 40
Laurie Evans England Uncapped 40
Ben Dwarshuis Australia KXIP Uncapped 40
Cameron Delport South Africa KKR Uncapped 40
Benny Howell England Uncapped 40
James Fuller England Uncapped 40
Varun Chakaravarthy India KXIP KXIP Uncapped 30
Noor Ahmad Afghanistan Uncapped 30
Anureet Singh India KKR, KXIP, RR Uncapped 30
Jalaj Saxena India MI, RCB, DC DC Uncapped 30
Pradeep Sangwan India DD, KKR, GL, MI Uncapped 30
Jaskarandeep Singh India DCH, RPS Uncapped 30
David Payne England Uncapped 30
Will Jacks England Uncapped 30
Harpreet Bhatia India KKR, PWI, RCB Uncapped 20
Priyam Garg India Uncapped 20
Rohan Kadam India Uncapped 20
Manjot Kalra India DC DC Uncapped 20
Virat Singh India Uncapped 20
Rahul Tripathi India RPS, RR RR Uncapped 20
Pavan Deshpande India RCB Uncapped 20
Yashasvi Jaiswal India Uncapped 20
Shahrukh Khan India Uncapped 20
Daniel Sams Australia Uncapped 20
Ankush Bains India RPS, DC DC Uncapped 20
K.S Bharat India DD Uncapped 20
Kedar Devdhar India DCH Uncapped 20
Anuj Rawat India Uncapped 20
Prabhsimran Singh India KXIP KXIP Uncapped 20
Vishnu Vinod India RCB Uncapped 20
Tushar Deshpande India Uncapped 20
Kulwant Khejroliya India MI, RCB RCB Uncapped 20
Ishan Porel India Uncapped 20
Akash Singh India Uncapped 20
Kartik Tyagi India Uncapped 20
Ravi Bishnoi India Uncapped 20
K.C Cariappa India KXIP, KKR KKR Uncapped 20
R Sai Kishore India Uncapped 20
M Siddharth India Uncapped 20
Midhun Sudhesan India RR Uncapped 20
Shivam Chauhan India Uncapped 20
Abhimanyu Easwaran India Uncapped 20
Naushad Shaikh India Uncapped 20
Pratham Singh India GL Uncapped 20
Himmat Singh India RCB RCB Uncapped 20
Ayush Badoni India Uncapped 20
Sandeep Bavanaka India Uncapped 20
Pravin Dubey India RCB Uncapped 20
Chris Green Australia Uncapped 20
Shubhang Hegde India Uncapped 20
Shams Mulani India Uncapped 20
Shubham Ranjane India RR RR Uncapped 20
Dhruv Shorey India CSK CSK Uncapped 20
Swapnil Singh India MI, KXIP Uncapped 20
Lalit Yadav India Uncapped 20
Shahbaz Ahamad India Uncapped 20
Sheldon Jackson India KKR Uncapped 20
Arun Karthick India CSK, RCB Uncapped 20
Nikhil Naik India KXIP, KKR KKR Uncapped 20
Agniv Pan India Uncapped 20
Joshua Philippe Australia Uncapped 20
Luvnith Sisodia India Uncapped 20
Upendra Singh Yadav India Uncapped 20
Ali Khan United States of America Associate 20
Mohsin Khan India MI Uncapped 20
Lukman Hussain Meriwala India Uncapped 20
Rahul Shukla India MI, RR, DD Uncapped 20
Gourav Yadav India Uncapped 20
Zeeshan Ansari India Uncapped 20
Satyajeet Bachhav India Uncapped 20
Tejas Baroka India GL Uncapped 20
Shivil Kaushik India GL Uncapped 20
Pradeep Sahu India RR, KXIP Uncapped 20
Karanveer Singh India KXIP Uncapped 20
Shivam Bhambri India Uncapped 20
Ricky Bhui India SRH SRH Uncapped 20
Hiten Dalal India Uncapped 20
Shubham Khajuria India Uncapped 20
Amandeep Khare India Uncapped 20
Samarth R India Uncapped 20
Mayank Rawat India Uncapped 20
N.Tilak Varma India Uncapped 20
Prayas Barman India RCB RCB Uncapped 20
Prashant Chopra India RR RR Uncapped 20
Mayank Dagar India KXIP Uncapped 20
C Hari Nishaanth India Uncapped 20
Roosh Kalaria India Uncapped 20
Akshay Karnewar India Uncapped 20
Sumit Kumar India Uncapped 20
Vishal Kushwah India Uncapped 20
Akshdeep Nath India GL, KXIP, RCB RCB Uncapped 20
Avi Barot India Uncapped 20
Aryan Juyal India Uncapped 20
Sumit Kumar India Uncapped 20
Anmol Malhotra India Uncapped 20
Smit Patel India Uncapped 20
Saurabh Rawat India Uncapped 20
Jitesh Sharma India MI Uncapped 20
Mayank Sidhu India Uncapped 20
Nandre Burger South Africa Uncapped 20
Stephen Chipurupalli India Uncapped 20
Yash Dayal India Uncapped 20
C.V Milind India DD Uncapped 20
G Periyasamy India Uncapped 20
Chetan Sakariya India Uncapped 20
Kuldeep Sen India Uncapped 20
Pradeep Thippeswamy India Uncapped 20
Tanveer Ul Haq India Uncapped 20
Mihir Hirwani India Uncapped 20
S Manigandan India Uncapped 20
Shiva Singh India Uncapped 20
Ajay Sonu T India Uncapped 20
Pravin Tambe India RR, GL, SRH Uncapped 20
Sagar Udeshi India Uncapped 20
Sachin Baby India RR, RCB, SRH Uncapped 20
Rajesh Bishnoi India RCB Uncapped 20
Unmukt Chand India DD, RR, MI Uncapped 20
Tanmay Mishra India DCH Uncapped 20
Priyank Panchal India Uncapped 20
Vishnu Solanki India Uncapped 20
Chaitanya Bishnoi India CSK CSK Uncapped 20
Yudhvir Charak India Uncapped 20
Chandrapal Chundawat India Uncapped 20
Tajinder Dhillon India MI Uncapped 20
Azim Kazi India Uncapped 20
Sujit Nayak India Uncapped 20
Abdul Samad India Uncapped 20
Utkarsh Singh India Uncapped 20
Harsh Tyagi India Uncapped 20
Aniket Choudhary India RCB Uncapped 20
Puneet Datey India Uncapped 20
Akash Deep India Uncapped 20
Nathan Ellis Australia Uncapped 20
Sayan Ghosh India KKR, DD Uncapped 20
Chemar Holder West Indies Uncapped 20
Arzan Nagwaswalla India Uncapped 20
Safvan Patel India Uncapped 20
Prithviraj Yarra India KKR KKR Uncapped 20
Armaan Jaffer India KXIP Uncapped 20
Siddharth Krishnamurthy India Uncapped 20
Rajat Patidar India Uncapped 20
Shubham Singh Pundir India Uncapped 20
Himanshu Rana India Uncapped 20
Ekant Sen India Uncapped 20
Subhranshu Senapati India Uncapped 20
Baba Aparajith India RPS Uncapped 20
Gerald Coetzee South Africa Uncapped 20
George Garton England Uncapped 20
Ankit Kaushik India Uncapped 20
M Mohammed India Uncapped 20
Ankit Sharma India DCH, SRH, RPS, RR Uncapped 20
Vivek Singh India Uncapped 20
Gurinder Singh India Uncapped 20
Vaibhav Arora India Uncapped 20
Mukesh Choudhary India Uncapped 20
Saurabh Dubey India Uncapped 20
Matt Kelly Australia KKR KKR Uncapped 20
Arafat Khan India Uncapped 20
Zahoor Khan UAE Associate 20
Sushant Mishra India Uncapped 20
Kanishk Seth India CSK Uncapped 20
Lalit Yadav India Uncapped 20
Max Bryant Australia Uncapped 20
Rahul Gahlaut India Uncapped 20
Salman Khan India Uncapped 20
Sharad Lumba India MI Uncapped 20
Marco Marais South Africa Uncapped 20
George Munsey Scotland Associate 20
Nehal Pajni India Uncapped 20
Himanshu Bisht India Uncapped 20
Rohit Damodaran India Uncapped 20
Ayush Jamwal India Uncapped 20
Anirudha Joshi India RCB Uncapped 20
Ripal Patel India Uncapped 20
Abhimanyu Rana India Uncapped 20
Kshitiz Sharma India CSK Uncapped 20
Nitin Sharma India Uncapped 20
Akshay Solanki India Uncapped 20
Pranshu Vijayran India Uncapped 20
Nikhil Chaudhary India Uncapped 20
Rajat Choudhary India Uncapped 20
Khizar Dafedar India Uncapped 20
Digvijay Deshmukh India Uncapped 20
Dharmendrasinh Jadeja India Uncapped 20
Aman Khan India Uncapped 20
Prerak Mankad India Uncapped 20
Dhrumil Matkar India Uncapped 20
Ramandeep Singh India Uncapped 20
Prince Balwant Rai Singh India Uncapped 20
M Abhinav India Uncapped 20
Arjun Azad India Uncapped 20
Nachiket Bhute India Uncapped 20
Corbin Bosch South Africa Uncapped 20
Shaik Ismail India Uncapped 20
Jack Prestwidge Australia Uncapped 20
Yash Rathod India Uncapped 20
Pratyush Singh India DD Uncapped 20

The auction will start at 15:30 IST on December 19.