Seven overseas players have been listed at the highest base price of Rs 2 crores as the player auction list for Indian Premier League 2020 season is out with a total of 332 cricketers set to go under the hammer in Kolkata on December 19th, 2019.

While 997 players had initially registered, the final list has been pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players.

With Rs 2 crore as the highest reserve price, seven overseas players – Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn and Angelo Mathews have opted to be slotted in the highest bracket.

Read: Complete list of players released, purse remaining and players retained by eight teams

Robin Uthappa is the only Indian player in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Other Indian stars, Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan and Jaydev Unadkat have set their base price at Rs 1 crore.

A total of 186 Indian players, 143 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the IPL 2020 player auction in Kolkata.

(BP: Base Price)

List of Capped Players as per their BP Base Price (Rs) Total Indians Overseas 2 Crore 7 - 7 1.5 Crore 10 1 9 1 Crore 23 3 20 75 Lacs 16 - 16 50 Lacs 78 9 69

List of Uncapped Players as per their BP Base Price (Rs) Total Indians Overseas 40 Lacs 7 1 6 30 Lacs 8 5 3 20 Lacs 183 167 16

Here’s the full list of players as confirmed by the Indian Premier League website:

Player list for IPL 2020 auction (Sorted by BP) Player name Country Previous IPL Team(s) 2019 team Status Base Price (Rs Lakhs) Chris Lynn Australia DCH, KKR KKR Capped 200 Pat Cummins Australia KKR, DD, MI Capped 200 Glenn Maxwell Australia MI, KXIP, DD Capped 200 Dale Steyn South Africa DCH, SRH, GL, RCB RCB Capped 200 Mitchell Marsh Australia DCH, PWI, RPS Capped 200 Josh Hazlewood Australia Capped 200 Angelo Mathews Sri Lanka KKR, PWI, DD Capped 200 Eoin Morgan England RCB, KKR, SRH, KXIP Capped 150 Jason Roy England GL, DD Capped 150 Robin Uthappa India MI, RCB, PWI, KKR KKR Capped 150 Chris Morris South Africa CSK,RR, DD,DC DC Capped 150 Chris Woakes England KKR, RCB Capped 150 Adam Zampa Australia RPS Capped 150 Shaun Marsh Australia KXIP Capped 150 David Willey England CSK CSK Capped 150 Kane Richardson Australia PWI, RR, RCB Capped 150 Kyle Abbott South Africa KXIP Capped 150 Aaron Finch Australia RR, DD, PWI, SRH, MI, GL, KXIP Capped 100 Sam Curran England KXIP KXIP Capped 100 Yusuf Pathan India RR, KKR, SRH SRH Capped 100 Nathan Coulter-Nile Australia MI, DD, KKR, RCB RCB Capped 100 Tim Southee New Zealand CSK, MI, RR, RCB RCB Capped 100 Andrew Tye Australia GL, KXIP KXIP Capped 100 Jaydev Unadkat India KKR, RCB, DD,RPS,RR RR Capped 100 Piyush Chawla India KXIP, KKR KKR Capped 100 Martin Guptill New Zealand MI, KXIP, SRH SRH Capped 100 Evin Lewis West Indies MI MI Capped 100 Colin Munro New Zealand KKR, DC DC Capped 100 Marcus Stoinis Australia KXIP, RCB RCB Capped 100 Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh SRH, MI Capped 100 Tom Banton England Capped 100 Alex Hales England MI, SRH Capped 100 Rilee Rossouw South Africa RCB Capped 100 Tom Curran England KKR Capped 100 Ashton Agar Australia Capped 100 Moises Henriques Australia KKR, DD, SRH, RCB, KXIP KXIP Capped 100 D'Arcy Short Australia RR Capped 100 James Pattinson Australia KKR Capped 100 Liam Plunkett England DD Capped 100 Thisara Perera Sri Lanka CSK, KTK, MI, SRH, KXIP, RPS Capped 100 Colin De Grandhomme New Zealand KKR, RCB RCB Capped 75 Mushfiqur Rahim Bangladesh Capped 75 Ish Sodhi New Zealand RR RR Capped 75 David Miller South Africa KXIP KXIP Capped 75 Ben Cutting Australia RR, SRH, MI MI Capped 75 Corey Anderson New Zealand MI,DD, RCB Capped 75 Jason Holder West Indies CSK, SRH, KKR Capped 75 Chris Jordan England RCB, SRH Capped 75 Sean Abbott Australia RCB Capped 75 Lendl Simmons West Indies MI Capped 75 David Wiese South Africa RCB Capped 75 Marchant De Lange South Africa KKR, MI Capped 75 Mohammad Mahmudullah Bangladesh Capped 75 Ashton Turner Australia RR RR Capped 75 Saqib Mahmood England Capped 75 Dan Christian Australia DCH, RCB, RPS, DD Capped 75 Cheteshwar Pujara India KKR, RCB, KXIP Capped 50 Hanuma Vihari India SRH , DC DC Capped 50 Stuart Binny India MI, RCB, RR RR Capped 50 Alex Carey Australia Capped 50 Shai Hope West Indies Capped 50 Heinrich Klaasen South Africa RR, RCB RCB Capped 50 Naman Ojha India RR, SRH, DD Capped 50 Kusal Perera Sri Lanka RR Capped 50 Sheldon Cottrell West Indies Capped 50 Mohit Sharma India KXIP, CSK CSK Capped 50 Zahir Khan Afghanistan RR Capped 50 Hayden Walsh West Indies Capped 50 Shimron Hetmyer West Indies RCB RCB Capped 50 Colin Ingram South Africa DD, DC DC Capped 50 Saurabh Tiwary India RCB, DD, RPS, MI Capped 50 Manoj Tiwary India DD, KKR, RPS, KXIP Capped 50 Carlos Brathwaite West Indies DD, SRH, KKR KKR Capped 50 Rishi Dhawan India MI, KXIP, KKR Capped 50 James Neesham New Zealand DD Capped 50 Andile Phehlukwayo South Africa Capped 50 Alzarri Joseph West Indies MI MI Capped 50 Adam Milne New Zealand RCB, MI MI Capped 50 Anrich Nortje South Africa KKR Capped 50 Barinder Sran India RR, SRH, KXIP, MI MI Capped 50 Mark Wood England CSK Capped 50 Janneman Malan South Africa Capped 50 Aiden Markram South Africa Capped 50 Fabian Allen West Indies Capped 50 Daryl Mitchell New Zealand Capped 50 Rovman Powell West Indies KKR Capped 50 Isuru Udana Sri Lanka Capped 50 Ben Dunk Australia MI Capped 50 Tom Latham New Zealand Capped 50 Ben McDermott Australia Capped 50 Glenn Phillips New Zealand Capped 50 Tim Seifert New Zealand Capped 50 Mohammad Shahzad Afghanistan Capped 50 Pat Brown England Capped 50 Beuran Hendricks South Africa KXIP MI Capped 50 Matt Henry New Zealand KXIP Capped 50 Oshane Thomas West Indies RR RR Capped 50 Naveen Ul Haq Afghanistan Capped 50 Qais Ahmad Afghanistan Capped 50 Fawad Ahmed Australia Capped 50 Khary Pierre West Indies Capped 50 Waqar Salamkheil Afghanistan Capped 50 Tabraiz Shamsi South Africa RCB Capped 50 Tom Bruce New Zealand Capped 50 Oshada Fernando Sri Lanka Capped 50 Avishka Fernando Sri Lanka Capped 50 Brandon King West Indies Capped 50 Rassie Van Der Dussen South Africa Capped 50 James Faulkner Australia PWI, KXIP, RR, GL Capped 50 Lewis Gregory England Capped 50 Scott Kuggeleijn New Zealand CSK CSK Capped 50 Romario Shepherd West Indies Capped 50 Karim Janat Afghanistan Capped 50 Doug Bracewell New Zealand DD Capped 50 Ben Laughlin Australia CSK, SRH, RR Capped 50 Tymal Mills England RCB Capped 50 Ravi Bopara England KXIP, SRH Capped 50 Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka Capped 50 Dimuth Karunarathna Sri Lanka Capped 50 Wiaan Mulder South Africa Capped 50 Dasun Shanaka Sri Lanka Capped 50 Jon Jon Smuts South Africa Capped 50 Dushmanta Chameera Sri Lanka RR Capped 50 Obed McCoy West Indies Capped 50 Nuwan Pradeep Sri Lanka Capped 50 Blair Tickner New Zealand Capped 50 Kesrick Williams West Indies Capped 50 Anaru Kitchen New Zealand Capped 50 Jeevan Mendis Sri Lanka DD Capped 50 Angelo Perera Sri Lanka Capped 50 Seekkuge Prasanna Sri Lanka Capped 50 Sabbir Rahaman Bangladesh Capped 50 Raymon Reifer West Indies Capped 50 Mohammad Saifuddin Bangladesh Capped 50 Deepak Hooda India RR, SRH SRH Uncapped 40 Riley Meredith Australia Uncapped 40 Laurie Evans England Uncapped 40 Ben Dwarshuis Australia KXIP Uncapped 40 Cameron Delport South Africa KKR Uncapped 40 Benny Howell England Uncapped 40 James Fuller England Uncapped 40 Varun Chakaravarthy India KXIP KXIP Uncapped 30 Noor Ahmad Afghanistan Uncapped 30 Anureet Singh India KKR, KXIP, RR Uncapped 30 Jalaj Saxena India MI, RCB, DC DC Uncapped 30 Pradeep Sangwan India DD, KKR, GL, MI Uncapped 30 Jaskarandeep Singh India DCH, RPS Uncapped 30 David Payne England Uncapped 30 Will Jacks England Uncapped 30 Harpreet Bhatia India KKR, PWI, RCB Uncapped 20 Priyam Garg India Uncapped 20 Rohan Kadam India Uncapped 20 Manjot Kalra India DC DC Uncapped 20 Virat Singh India Uncapped 20 Rahul Tripathi India RPS, RR RR Uncapped 20 Pavan Deshpande India RCB Uncapped 20 Yashasvi Jaiswal India Uncapped 20 Shahrukh Khan India Uncapped 20 Daniel Sams Australia Uncapped 20 Ankush Bains India RPS, DC DC Uncapped 20 K.S Bharat India DD Uncapped 20 Kedar Devdhar India DCH Uncapped 20 Anuj Rawat India Uncapped 20 Prabhsimran Singh India KXIP KXIP Uncapped 20 Vishnu Vinod India RCB Uncapped 20 Tushar Deshpande India Uncapped 20 Kulwant Khejroliya India MI, RCB RCB Uncapped 20 Ishan Porel India Uncapped 20 Akash Singh India Uncapped 20 Kartik Tyagi India Uncapped 20 Ravi Bishnoi India Uncapped 20 K.C Cariappa India KXIP, KKR KKR Uncapped 20 R Sai Kishore India Uncapped 20 M Siddharth India Uncapped 20 Midhun Sudhesan India RR Uncapped 20 Shivam Chauhan India Uncapped 20 Abhimanyu Easwaran India Uncapped 20 Naushad Shaikh India Uncapped 20 Pratham Singh India GL Uncapped 20 Himmat Singh India RCB RCB Uncapped 20 Ayush Badoni India Uncapped 20 Sandeep Bavanaka India Uncapped 20 Pravin Dubey India RCB Uncapped 20 Chris Green Australia Uncapped 20 Shubhang Hegde India Uncapped 20 Shams Mulani India Uncapped 20 Shubham Ranjane India RR RR Uncapped 20 Dhruv Shorey India CSK CSK Uncapped 20 Swapnil Singh India MI, KXIP Uncapped 20 Lalit Yadav India Uncapped 20 Shahbaz Ahamad India Uncapped 20 Sheldon Jackson India KKR Uncapped 20 Arun Karthick India CSK, RCB Uncapped 20 Nikhil Naik India KXIP, KKR KKR Uncapped 20 Agniv Pan India Uncapped 20 Joshua Philippe Australia Uncapped 20 Luvnith Sisodia India Uncapped 20 Upendra Singh Yadav India Uncapped 20 Ali Khan United States of America Associate 20 Mohsin Khan India MI Uncapped 20 Lukman Hussain Meriwala India Uncapped 20 Rahul Shukla India MI, RR, DD Uncapped 20 Gourav Yadav India Uncapped 20 Zeeshan Ansari India Uncapped 20 Satyajeet Bachhav India Uncapped 20 Tejas Baroka India GL Uncapped 20 Shivil Kaushik India GL Uncapped 20 Pradeep Sahu India RR, KXIP Uncapped 20 Karanveer Singh India KXIP Uncapped 20 Shivam Bhambri India Uncapped 20 Ricky Bhui India SRH SRH Uncapped 20 Hiten Dalal India Uncapped 20 Shubham Khajuria India Uncapped 20 Amandeep Khare India Uncapped 20 Samarth R India Uncapped 20 Mayank Rawat India Uncapped 20 N.Tilak Varma India Uncapped 20 Prayas Barman India RCB RCB Uncapped 20 Prashant Chopra India RR RR Uncapped 20 Mayank Dagar India KXIP Uncapped 20 C Hari Nishaanth India Uncapped 20 Roosh Kalaria India Uncapped 20 Akshay Karnewar India Uncapped 20 Sumit Kumar India Uncapped 20 Vishal Kushwah India Uncapped 20 Akshdeep Nath India GL, KXIP, RCB RCB Uncapped 20 Avi Barot India Uncapped 20 Aryan Juyal India Uncapped 20 Sumit Kumar India Uncapped 20 Anmol Malhotra India Uncapped 20 Smit Patel India Uncapped 20 Saurabh Rawat India Uncapped 20 Jitesh Sharma India MI Uncapped 20 Mayank Sidhu India Uncapped 20 Nandre Burger South Africa Uncapped 20 Stephen Chipurupalli India Uncapped 20 Yash Dayal India Uncapped 20 C.V Milind India DD Uncapped 20 G Periyasamy India Uncapped 20 Chetan Sakariya India Uncapped 20 Kuldeep Sen India Uncapped 20 Pradeep Thippeswamy India Uncapped 20 Tanveer Ul Haq India Uncapped 20 Mihir Hirwani India Uncapped 20 S Manigandan India Uncapped 20 Shiva Singh India Uncapped 20 Ajay Sonu T India Uncapped 20 Pravin Tambe India RR, GL, SRH Uncapped 20 Sagar Udeshi India Uncapped 20 Sachin Baby India RR, RCB, SRH Uncapped 20 Rajesh Bishnoi India RCB Uncapped 20 Unmukt Chand India DD, RR, MI Uncapped 20 Tanmay Mishra India DCH Uncapped 20 Priyank Panchal India Uncapped 20 Vishnu Solanki India Uncapped 20 Chaitanya Bishnoi India CSK CSK Uncapped 20 Yudhvir Charak India Uncapped 20 Chandrapal Chundawat India Uncapped 20 Tajinder Dhillon India MI Uncapped 20 Azim Kazi India Uncapped 20 Sujit Nayak India Uncapped 20 Abdul Samad India Uncapped 20 Utkarsh Singh India Uncapped 20 Harsh Tyagi India Uncapped 20 Aniket Choudhary India RCB Uncapped 20 Puneet Datey India Uncapped 20 Akash Deep India Uncapped 20 Nathan Ellis Australia Uncapped 20 Sayan Ghosh India KKR, DD Uncapped 20 Chemar Holder West Indies Uncapped 20 Arzan Nagwaswalla India Uncapped 20 Safvan Patel India Uncapped 20 Prithviraj Yarra India KKR KKR Uncapped 20 Armaan Jaffer India KXIP Uncapped 20 Siddharth Krishnamurthy India Uncapped 20 Rajat Patidar India Uncapped 20 Shubham Singh Pundir India Uncapped 20 Himanshu Rana India Uncapped 20 Ekant Sen India Uncapped 20 Subhranshu Senapati India Uncapped 20 Baba Aparajith India RPS Uncapped 20 Gerald Coetzee South Africa Uncapped 20 George Garton England Uncapped 20 Ankit Kaushik India Uncapped 20 M Mohammed India Uncapped 20 Ankit Sharma India DCH, SRH, RPS, RR Uncapped 20 Vivek Singh India Uncapped 20 Gurinder Singh India Uncapped 20 Vaibhav Arora India Uncapped 20 Mukesh Choudhary India Uncapped 20 Saurabh Dubey India Uncapped 20 Matt Kelly Australia KKR KKR Uncapped 20 Arafat Khan India Uncapped 20 Zahoor Khan UAE Associate 20 Sushant Mishra India Uncapped 20 Kanishk Seth India CSK Uncapped 20 Lalit Yadav India Uncapped 20 Max Bryant Australia Uncapped 20 Rahul Gahlaut India Uncapped 20 Salman Khan India Uncapped 20 Sharad Lumba India MI Uncapped 20 Marco Marais South Africa Uncapped 20 George Munsey Scotland Associate 20 Nehal Pajni India Uncapped 20 Himanshu Bisht India Uncapped 20 Rohit Damodaran India Uncapped 20 Ayush Jamwal India Uncapped 20 Anirudha Joshi India RCB Uncapped 20 Ripal Patel India Uncapped 20 Abhimanyu Rana India Uncapped 20 Kshitiz Sharma India CSK Uncapped 20 Nitin Sharma India Uncapped 20 Akshay Solanki India Uncapped 20 Pranshu Vijayran India Uncapped 20 Nikhil Chaudhary India Uncapped 20 Rajat Choudhary India Uncapped 20 Khizar Dafedar India Uncapped 20 Digvijay Deshmukh India Uncapped 20 Dharmendrasinh Jadeja India Uncapped 20 Aman Khan India Uncapped 20 Prerak Mankad India Uncapped 20 Dhrumil Matkar India Uncapped 20 Ramandeep Singh India Uncapped 20 Prince Balwant Rai Singh India Uncapped 20 M Abhinav India Uncapped 20 Arjun Azad India Uncapped 20 Nachiket Bhute India Uncapped 20 Corbin Bosch South Africa Uncapped 20 Shaik Ismail India Uncapped 20 Jack Prestwidge Australia Uncapped 20 Yash Rathod India Uncapped 20 Pratyush Singh India DD Uncapped 20

The auction will start at 15:30 IST on December 19.