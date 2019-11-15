With the Indian Premier League gearing up for another auction ahead of the 2020 edition, the eight teams have released the list of players released into the auction.

As is usually the trend, the teams well-placed with their squad chose to retain the bulk of their players. The two finalists from 2019 season (Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians) and the ever-consistent Sunrisers Hyderabad have the fewest slots remaining to fill in their squads. Struggling teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders are looking at another revamp. Interestingly, Delhi Capitals have opted to rebuild their squad as well despite ending their wait to enter the playoffs last season.

The IPL retention window came to a close, with the auction to be held on December 19, 2020.

If you are looking for the complete of trades between teams before the window closed, here’s that list.

Purse details for IPL 2020 auction Team Purse remaining Total slots available (Overseas slots) Chennai Super Kings Rs 14.60 crores 5 (2) Delhi Capitals Rs 27.85 crores 11 (5) Kings XI Punjab Rs 42.70 crores 9 (4) Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 35.65 crores 11 (4) Mumbai Indians Rs 13.05 crores 7 (2) Royal Challengers Bangalore Rs 27.90 crores 12 (6) Rajasthan Royals Rs 28.90 crores 11 (4) Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 17.00 crores 7 (2)

Here is the list of players released by different franchises.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Players released (11): Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetymer, Akshdeep Nath, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Colin De Grandhomme, Prayas Ray Barman, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Himmat Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Milind Kumar (and Dale Steyn, who was mid-season replacement)

Rajasthan Royals:

Players released (11): Ashton Turner, Oshane Thomas, Shubham Ranjane, Prashant Chopra, Ish Sodhi, Aryaman Birla, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Liam Livingstone, Sudheshan Midhun

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Players released (10): Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Piyush Chawla, Joe Denly, Yarra Prithviraj, Nikhik Naik, KC Cariappa, Matthew Kelly, Shrikant Mundhe and Carlos Brathwaite

Delhi Capitals:

Players released (5): Chris Morris, Colin Ingram, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains and Colin Munro.

Chennai Super Kings:

Players released (5): Mohit Sharma, Sam Billings, David Willey, Dhruv Shorey and Chaitanya Bishnoi.

Mumbai Indians:

Players released (7): Yuvraj Singh, Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Barinder Sran, Ben Cutting and Pankaj Jaiswal.

Kings XI Punjab

Players released (4): David Miller, Andrew Tye, Sam Curran and Varun Chakravarthy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Players released (5): Shakib Al Hasan (suspended from cricket), Deepak Hooda, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui and Yusuf Pathan

(Player retention list will be updated soon)