Mumbai medium pacer Shardul Thakur has been named as the replacement for injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar for three-match ODI series between India and West Indies starting in Chennai on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Thakur hasn’t played for India since the 2018 Asia Cup. He played the first Ranji game for Mumbai against Baroda last week.

He will be the second injury replacement in the ODI squad after Mayank Agarwal was named in place of Shikhar Dhawan earlier this week.

Kumar, who has been struggling with injuries for a while now, had complained of pain in his right groin after the final T20 international in Mumbai on Wednesday.

“He underwent an ultrasound scan conducted by a specialist and the BCCI medical team found that his sportsman’s hernia symptoms have resurfaced,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a release late Friday night.