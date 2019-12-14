Australia A put in a commanding batting performance to level the one-day series with an 81-run win against India A in the second match at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Saturday. A scintillating century by Erin Burns helped the hosts amass a steep 315/5 and the visitors were unable to chase it down, being bowled out for 234 despite a solid ton from opener Priya Punia.

The Veda Krishnamurthy-led India A won the toss and elected to bowl first, having won the first match while setting a target.

The call at toss seemed to pay off when pacer Mansi Joshi dismissed Tahlia McGrath, who had scored a century in the last match, in the first over. But her opening partner Georgia Redmayne scored an unbeaten 113 (off 128 balls) and stitched a good partnership with Bridget Patterson.

The real game-changer, though, was Burns’ 107 off just 59 balls, which included 13 fours and five sixes. The No 6 bat was adjudged the player of the match for her effort.

The Indian bowlers could not stop the tide for most part, with Devika Vaidya being the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/72. Joshi, Manali Dakshini and TP Kanwer took a wicket apiece as well, with pacer Joshi having the cleanest figures with 25 runs in her six overs.

In response, the Indian batting lineup started strong with a 98-run opening stand. Last match’s centurion Shafali Verma got out on 46 off 36 balls and Hemalatha fell for a duck soon after. Captain Veda and Punia then put together a good stand before the former was out on 40 off 58. However, no other Indian batter crossed 20 runs with Vaidya making 23-ball 20.

Annabel Sutherland starred with figures of 4/26 while Women’s Big Bash League highest wicket-taker Molly Strano took 3/37.

The series decider will be played on Monday.