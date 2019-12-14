India coach Ravi Shastri said that Board of Control for Cricket in India insisted that he had “utmost respect” president Sourav Ganguly, putting aside their alleged differences.

A week ago, Ganguly stated that rumours of bad blood between him and the head coach of the Indian cricket team were merely speculations. “As far as the Sourav-Shastri game goes, that is a brilliant chaat and bhelpuri for the media with mirch and masala,” Shastri said on India Today.

He added, “What he [Ganguly] has done has a cricketer, I have got utmost respect. He took over Indian cricket at the most troubled times, post the match-fixing era when we were in shambles. You needed the faith of the people to comeback and I respect that. And if people don’t respect that, to hell with them.”

The Ganguly-Shastri relationship became a topic of discussion after the Cricket Advisory Committee comprising of Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman preferred Anil Kumble over him in 2016. Shastri hailed Ganguly’s ascension as the president of the cricket board after three years without a democratic set-up.

“Outstanding [Ganguly as BCCI President]. First of all, I am thrilled that there is a BCCI in place. We played three years without a BCCI, which allowed the ICC to take off to another level.”

The 57-year-old insisted that he was not perturbed by the noise on social media. “What is this social media? This trolling? I post and my fans...they read, thank you very much...uske baad bhaad mai gaya [To hell with the rest of them].

“It is just to tell my fans, I am here and this is what I am doing. Bolne waale bolenege [critics will never be quiet]. We are a country of 1.2 billion people. People who do not have any work, they will speak,” Shastri said.



While he has always been known to be a tough cookie, Shastri did admit that being an India coach comes with its own baggage of pressure.



“Of course, you feel pressure. For ‘Chrissake’ (Christ’s sake), I am the coach of an Indian cricket team. This is not a mic in my hand. With mic I could tomp it off, it could take off. This is pressure. You are answerable. It’s a responsible position,” he said.



For all his critics, he has a simple answer.



“You point one at me, there are three fingers pointing back at you, always remember that. So you’re not here to get intimidated by nobody. This Indian team hates losing. Why? Because they know they can win anywhere. No one hates losing more than Virat Kohli and the coach.”





Shastri recollected how people reacted when he had commented that the current Indian team could become number 1 in the world.

“The game teaches you the hard yards. India was no.7 but there was belief. Just like I had belief in my ability as a player to go from 10 to 1. I had the belief this team could go 7 to 1. And when I said it two years ago, people said I was speaking French or Spanish.”



He has no issues with people having varied opinion but he wanted to remind everyone that his voice can never be muzzled.



“People have every right to question what I have said because they are doing a job. But for God’s sake, I have the right to say what I have to say as well. Don’t stop me from that because you will never be able to stop me. If I believe in something I will say it because I mean it.